Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 25th, 2026.

Presidential Ticket: ADC Reads Riot Act To Atiku, Obi Supporters

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned supporters of any of its presidential aspirants against the use of divisive comments that may likely impinge on the image or character of any of the aspirants.

The ADC National Publicity…

Grid Collapse: Obi Knocks Tinubu Govt Over Nigeria’s 5,000MW Power Output

Former governor of Anambra State and African Democratic Party (ADC) presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has criticised the latest collapse of the national grid, describing it as a troubling reflection of the country’s worsening power crisis.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier…

Defections: Gov Yusuf Opens Up, Says Only God Gives Power

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has, for the first time since the debacles of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced, said that he believes in Allah as the ultimate one who would give him power again.

In 2023, it was God who gave…

Tinubu, APC Leaders Storm Jos Tuesday To Receive Mutfwang

Jos, the Plateau State capital, will take centre stage in national politics on Tuesday, January 27, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally receive Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the ruling party.

A statement issued on Saturday…

DHQ: We Pledge To Rescue All Kidnap Victims, Restore Order

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appealed for calm amid the security challenges in parts of the country, assuring of the determination of the Military, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, to rescue all kidnap victims, irrespective of where they are being held.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN)...

Terrorism Financing: Malami Alleges Legal Defence Blockage By DSS

The erstwhile Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has raised the alarm over what he described as unlawful detention by the Department of State Service (DSS) and its blatant refusal to meet his legal team to open a defence.

Malami, in a press statement…

Impeachment: APC Leaders Demand NASS Take Over Rivers Assembly

Following the continued political crisis in Rivers State, the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) staged a protest in the National Assembly, calling for its quick intervention.

The protesters called on the Federal…

2027: Ben Kalu Dismisses Abia Gov’ship Ambition

Contrary to many insinuations, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said he is not focused on the 2027 Abia State governorship race, stressing that his current priority is delivering effective governance and quality representation.

Speaking with journalists at his…

Shettima Returns To Abuja, Says Nigeria Firmly Back On Global Economic Frontline

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a week-long diplomatic and economic mission to Guinea-Conakry and Switzerland.

This is just as he said, Nigeria…

Trump Warns Americans As Record Cold Wave, Historic Winter Storm Hit US

United States President, Donald Trump has urged Americans to take safety precautions as a record-breaking cold wave and historic winter storm are expected to impact large parts of the country this weekend.

In a statement posted on social media…

FCT Polls: ADC Writes INEC, Seeks Postponement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the postponement of the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ADC in the letter, dated January…

Badaru Denies Meeting With Kwankwaso, Says Social Media Reports False

The former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has urged the public to disregard purported social media reports claiming that he held a meeting with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and 2023 Presidential candidate.

In a statement issued by…

State Development Collective Responsibility – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on federal lawmakers from the state to see the development, peace and stability of Ondo as a shared responsibility, stressing that collective commitment is essential for sustained progress.

The governor made the call…

Zulum Approves Upward Review Of CJTF, Vigilantes, Volunteers’ Allowances

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the upward review of the monthly allowances for volunteers under the Borno Youth Empowerment Scheme, popularly known as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilantes Hunters and Neighbourhood Watch.

This decision underscores the…

Ex-Legislators Call For Constitutional Rotational Presidency

The National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), on Saturday, urged that the principle of rotational presidency between Nigeria’s North and South be entrenched in the Constitution, aiming to ensure long-term national cohesion beyond 2031.

This was even as the forum…