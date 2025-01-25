Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, January 25, 2025

Retired Military Generals Behind Illegal Mining, Banditry, Kidnapping – Senate

The Senate, on Friday, alleged that some unnamed retired military generals were responsible for the numerous illegal mining activities across the country.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole…Read more

Shettima Returns To Nigeria After WEF 2025 Engagements In Switzerland

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after his eventful engagements at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The Vice President, who represented Nigeria at the annual global economic…Read more

Wike: Bala Mohammed Lacks Leadership Capacity

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has blasted the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed for not having the required leadership capacity.

Wike, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public…Read more

Why We Accepted Rivers’ Court Judgement – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has explained that its decision to recognise Robinson Ewor-led executive to oversee the affairs of the Rivers State chapter of the party following the High Court judgement, is to avoid a repeat of the painful scenario in Plateau State.

The party had lost many seats it won in the National Assembly…Read more

Russia-Ukraine War: We’re Ready For Dialogue, Putin Tells Trump

Finally, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has said he is ready for peace talks with the United States (US) President, Donald Trump on the Ukraine conflict.

This is coming after President Trump issued a threat that if the Russian…Read more

Pipeline Project: Lake Chad Recharge Top Agenda As Shettima Meets WEF President

The Nigerian government has sought partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) in the bid to connect Nigeria to Morocco and other African countries as well as the recharging of Lake Chad to tackle the global food security crisis and other existential threats.

At a meeting with the President of WEF, Mr. Borge Brende on the sideline…Read more

Senate Allays Fears Over Delay In Conduct Of Anambra S’Senatorial District Bye Election

The Nigerian Senate has allayed fears being entertained at various quarters over the delay in the conduct of the bye-election for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Recall that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah who represented the District died last year…Read more

Reps Postpones Plenary Resumption To February 4

The House of Representatives on Friday announced the postponement of its resumption from Tuesday, January 28, to February 4, 2025.

The Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi…Read more

Obi Lauds Ogun Police For Rescuing Odumosu’s Wife

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for their role in rescuing Mrs Folashade Odumusu, the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumusu, who was kidnapped in Arepo area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mrs Odumusu…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Board Chairpersons, CEOs For 42 Federal Organisations

In a strategic move to achieved his Renewed Hope economic drive, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Board Chairpersons for 42 Federal organisations and a Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board.

The President also named a new Managing Director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation…Read more

Senator Lalong Reacts To Jeremiah Useni’s Death

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni at the age of 82.

Lalong in a statement issued on Friday said he received…Read more

Late Useni Made Some Differences In Politics – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the late Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni made some differences in the nation’s politics.

In a release issued by his spokesman, Bayo onanuga, the President joined..Read more

Wike Mourns Jeremiah Useni, Says ‘One Of Biggest Trees In The Forest Of Nigeria Has Fallen

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed grief over the passing of the former Minister of FCT, Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, saying “One of the biggest trees in the forest of Nigeria has fallen”.

Wike who said that the retired Military officer would be missed…Read more

Dapo Abiodun Visits Niger Gov Over Tanker Explosion

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has paid a condolence visit to Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State following the devastating tanker explosion that claimed multiple lives and caused widespread destruction in the State.

The tragedy, which has left the state in mourning, highlights…Read more

Trump Signs Executive Order To Declassify JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Assassination Files

The United States President, Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the declassification of all remaining files related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Trump’s decision to address the long-standing public demands…Read more

