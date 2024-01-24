Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, January 24 2024.

Foreign Affairs Minister Receives Blinken In Presidential Villa

The Foreign Affairs Minister has received the United States of America (US)’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

Blinken is to have bilateral talks with the Nigerian delegation

We’re Aware Nigerian Youths Won’t Emigrate iI Things Are Right – FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it recognised the circumstances that made many Nigerian youths leave the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

Wike To FCT Council Chair: Stop Complaining, Solve Your Constituents’ Problems

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday berated the Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya, saying he should stop complaining but live up to his responsibility as elected Chairman, and solve the problems of his constituents.

The Minister who said this when he addressed participants at the Kwali Area Council

Oil Theft: N’Delta Minister Calls For In-Depth Investigation

The Minister of Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh, has called for an in-depth investigation into oil theft in the oil-bearing region to ascertain those who are actually responsible for the act.

Momoh said this in an interaction with newsmen after he led a delegation of South-south traditional rulers

Ibadan Explosion: Makinde’s People-First Leadership Commendable – Media Group

Nigeria Social Media Week Group (NSG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has said it was moved by Governor Seyi Makinde’s prompt response to last week’s bomb explosion in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Team Leader, Kenneth Ogbonna, in a statement issued on Tuesday

Bye-Elections: Conduct Of Isolated Elections Challenging – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it faces big challenges conducting isolated elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while speaking at the Inter-agency

Nnamdi Kanu Lists Int’l Airport, Seaport As Conditions For True Reconciliation

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has listed the building of a functional international airport, seaport and good road network in the South East zone as conditions for lasting reconciliation to be achieved in Nigeria.

He said the listed infrastructures were not negotiable conditions to bring the long-abandoned zone up to speed with other

Bye-Election: PDP Petitions Tinubu Over Misuse Of Security Personnel

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the misuse of armed security personnel deployed during the bye-election in Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency.

The petition signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei

Alake Opens Up, Says I Was Threatened For Linking Powerful Nigerians To Illegal Mining

Following the statement recently made by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake that there is a connection between banditry and illegal mining in Nigeria, the minister on Monday said he has been receiving life-threatening messages.

Alake who spoke when he visited the Ibadan explosion site in Oyo State

UPDATE: Why Ogun Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo (APC-Ifo1) has been impeached.

Oluomo was impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member-Assembly on Tuesday

Insecurity: Wike Mulls Total Ban Of Unregistered Taxis, Buses In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said his administration will be considering the option of placing a total ban on unregistered and fully branded taxis and buses in Abuja.

Wike said that such measures are being planned to address the continued

JUST-IN: Police Teargas 16 Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers

The sacked People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assemblywere on Tuesday tear gas by armed police officers in the State Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the sacked 16 PDP lawmakers

Insecurity: Restructuring Only Panacea To Nigeria Problems – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked President Bola Tinubu to restructure Nigeria.

Bode George insisted that restructuring is the panacea to the myriads

Recall Humanitarian Minister To Duty, Arewa Women Urge Tinubu

The leaders of various communities, women groups and associations in northern Nigeria have called on President Bola Tinubu to consider reinstating the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu to her position.

The women, under the aegis of Arewa Women Leaders Forum

Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers Pledge To Resume Planary Today

As the Plateau State House of Assembly is set to resume plenary on Tuesday, the 16 sacked lawmakers who were elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their determination to fulfil their legislative duties despite being dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

In response, the All Progressives Congress (APC) insisted that the lawmakers

New Telegraph’s award humbles, encourages me –Mbah

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has described his nomination for the New Telegraph's Award for Courage in Leadership as both humbling and encouraging. Mbah, who was emotional when the Management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of the New Telegraph titles presented him the nomination letter in Enugu