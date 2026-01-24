Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 24th, 2026.

National Grid Collapses For First Time In 2026

Nigeria’s national electricity grid has collapsed for the first time in 2026, plunging several parts of the country into darkness.

Data obtained from the Nigerian…

Tinubu Endorses Fubara As APC Leader In Rivers

Amid the impeachment move against the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that Fubara is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

President Tinubu made this…

Insecurity: Nigeria Living A Theatre Of Lies, Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah, has described Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, governance failures and identity politics as a “Theatre of lies” sustained by denial, lack of trust and systemic hypocrisy.

Bishop Kukah spoke in an exclusive…

Court Adjourns Fubara’s Suit Challenging His Impeachment Indefinitely

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, challenging their impeachment processes by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

When the court, presided by…

Backs FCTA Workers’ Indefinite Strike, Orders Total Shutdown

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ordered a total escalation of the ongoing industrial action by workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), describing the strike as a “Necessary and heroic response” to what it called wage abuse, intimidation and deliberate suppression of workers’ rights.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero,…

Kano Gov, Abba Yusuf, Resigns From NNPP

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has formally resigned his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing deepening internal crises and persistent leadership disputes within the party.

The governor's resignation, effective…

Edo Air: PDP, APC Clash Over Planned Floating Of Airline By Okpehbolo

The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday disagreed over the plan by the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo, to float a state-owned airline.

The PDP, in a press statement signed…

Reps Minority Caucus Confirms Illegal Alterations In Tax Laws

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged alterations to Nigeria’s tax reform laws has confirmed that illegal changes were made to some of the legislation passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

The Committee, which spoke on…

Anti-Tinubu Coalition Talks Bound To Collapse – Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the ongoing opposition coalition efforts aimed at stopping President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 are bound to collapse.

This is as the party said the talks…

WEF: Shettima Calls For Homegrown Solutions To Africa’s Economic Challenges

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has urged African countries to adopt homegrown solutions to the continent’s economic challenges, stressing the need to move from import dependency to local production and from foreign aid to sustainable investment.

Shettima made the call on…

Aviation Minister Signs Enugu Airport’s Concession Agreement

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has formally signed the concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

According to a statement on…

Olubadan Endorses Tinubu’s Approach To Insecurity

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has said Nigeria’s insecurity challenges are not insurmountable, expressing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s approach to addressing them.

The 44th Olubadan gave this…

Leadership Crisis: We Reject Justice Abdulmalik Judgement – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the judgment of Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, on its leadership tussle, “Its fair hearing as we have indicated our complete loss of trust in her ability to be fair in the matter, or any other matter concerning the PDP.”

PDP, in a statement by the…

NEITI, EFCC, ICPC Deepen Partnership To Combat Corruption In Oil, Mining Sector

On Friday, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) intensified efforts to promote transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil, gas and mining sectors by reinforcing its collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The renewed partnership was…

FG Inspects 130m Cubic Metres Ongoing Dam Project In Otukpo

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has carried out an assessment inspection of the ongoing 130 million cubic metres Dam project in Otukpo Local Government, Benue State.

The Minister of Water Resources…