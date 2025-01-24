Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, January 24, 2025
Tax Reform Bills: We Want To Drive Revenue, Support Investments – Kalu
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that the major aim of the tax reform bills is to raise the revenue profile of the country and also support investments both locally and internationally.
He disclosed this at a meeting on the UK-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue…
Shettima: Nigeria’ll Tackle Challenges With Youth Potentials, Investments In Education
Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria would tackle local and global challenges by investing in education and smart agriculture.
On a continental level, the Vice President noted that African…
Alaafin: Owoade Yet To Start Seclusion Rites – Prince Afonja
The Head of Oyo Princes, Chief Mukaila Afonja, on Thursday, disclosed that Prince Abimbola Owoade, the new Alaafin, was yet to begin the traditional seclusion rites required of him before his formal installation.
Afonja made this disclosure following rumours that the Oba…
Tinubu Vows To Enhance Welfare Of Officers, Armed Forces Men’s Welfare
President Bola Tinubu has vowed to enhance the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces remained paramount to his administration.
He made this commitment at the groundbreaking ceremony…
Senate Rejects 2025 Budget Of Investment, Security Tribunal
The Senate Committee on Capital Market, on Thursday, rejected the 2025 budget proposal of the Investments and Securities Tribunal following discrepancies in the figures and items presented for lawmakers’ approval.
The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Osita Izunaso…
Trump Sends Strong Message To World Leaders
The newly inaugurated President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday told the business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to manufacture in the US or face tariffs.
New Telegraph reports that after President Trump's…
Tinubu’s Govt Not About Party, But People, Good Governance – Wike
The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said that President Bola Tinubu was not after a political party as much as he is about the people’s welfare and general good governance.
Wike disclosed this at Kuje Area Council when he commissioned…
Ganduje Calls For Offensive Military Onslaught On Bandits
In a strategic move to combat bandits terrorising the country, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called for reform, saying Nigeria can’t win against bandits by being defensive.
New Telegraph reports that Ganduje who spoke on Thursday…
Civil Service Instrumental In Promoting National Security – Akume
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume has emphasized the instrumental role the Federal Civil Service plays in promoting national security in the country.
Akume made this remark while delivering a lecture at the National Defence College…
Okonjo-Iweala Calls For Calm Amid Tariff Hike
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has called on nations of the world to keep calm over tariffs, warning that a tit-for-tat trade war would be catastrophic for the world economy.
The WTO-DG who spoke on Thursday at a panel discussion on tariffs…
Oborevwori Connecting Communities, Transforming Lives In Delta – Aniagwu
The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Thursday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was connecting communities and transforming lives through the provision of road infrastructure across rural communities in the state.
Speaking on national television monitored in Asaba…
Telecoms: ATCIS Makes U-Turn, Supports 50% Tariff Increase
The Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) has finally supported the 50 per cent increase in telecom tariffs, saying it is not a party to those threatening to sue the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
According to the association, those who are threatening…
Yobe Govt Hosts 5th Regional Governor’s Forum
Over 500 participants to meet in Maiduguri, as Yobe State Government prepares to host the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum as the issue of security and stability takes centre stage.
The 500 participants, including government officials…
Raheem Adedoyin Should Die By Hanging – A’Court
The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has upheld the conviction of the Osun State High Court that sentenced Dr Raheem Adedoyin to death for killing a Master’s Degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Mr Timothy Adegoke.
Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, was sentenced…
IBB To Unveil Memoir February 20
Nigeria’s former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, better known as IBB, has announced his plans to unveil his memoir titled ‘A Journey in Service’ on February 20.
The former Nigerian leader made this known in a press statement…