Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, January 23 2024.

Minimum Wage Struggle Collective Exercise – Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero has said the negotiation and implementation of a new minimum wage was a struggle for everyone and not just organised labour.

Ajaero who harped on the importance and benefits of unity while speaking….Read more

Ibadan Explosion: Makinde Presents Report To Tinubu

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the report of last Tuesday’s explosion at Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan to President Bola Tinubu.

According to a release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju…Read more

FG: Students To Apply, Get Loans With Zero Human Intervention

The Federal Government has said that the soon-to-be-launched Nigerian Education Loan Fund would be accessed by beneficiaries without any human intervention.

This came as it stressed that one of the sources of funding the scheme…Read more

White Paper: Osun APC Urges Tinubu, IGP To Curb Adeleke’s Violence Plot

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescue the people of the state from the scourge of political “tyrants” in the corridor of power who since November 2022 have been threatening law-abiding citizens of the state.

The APC also called on the Chiefs of the security agencies in the country…Read more

Gov. Radda Launches Katsina-Abuja Rano Air Flight Route

Governor Dikko Umar Radda on Sunday launched the Katsina-Abuja Rano Air flight route, to reduce traveling hardships from another part of the country.

A statement by the Governor’s SSA Social Media, Isah Migdad…Read more

Boakai Sworn In As New Liberia President

Joseph Boakai was on Monday sworn in as Liberia’s President following his election victory over former football star, George Weah, with the challenge of tackling poverty and corruption.

The 79-year-old narrowly beat former Ballon d’Or winner…Read more

How Buhari Reacts To Tinubu’s ‘Emi Lokan’ Speech – Adesina

Femi Adesina, the former spokesperson to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has revealed his principal response to President Bola Tinubu’s “Emi Lokan” speech during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Adesina made this disclosure in his new book titled “Working with Buhari…Read more

Nigeria’s Extreme Poverty Reduced By 7% In 2023– World Bank

The World Bank has estimated that improved access to internet coverage over three years led to a seven per cent reduction in extreme poverty in Nigeria and Tanzania.

In its new brief titled, “Digital transformation drives development in Africa’…Read more

Court Nullifies Passage Of Rivers 2024 Budget, Bars Fubara From Frustrating Assembly

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday voided and set aside the presentation and passage of Rivers State 2024 Budget by a group of unlawful four-member legislators in the State.

The court in a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotoso ordered…Read more

FG Sets To Inaugurates New Minimum Wage Committee

The Federal Government on Monday said the new national minimum wage committee will be inaugurated on or before the end of January 2024.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment dropped the hint in Abuja while speaking with newsmen…Read more

Plateau Assembly Crisis: Sacked Lawmakers Vows To Resume Plenary Tuesday

The sixteen sacked People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers sacked in Plateau State have vowed to resume Plenary on Tuesday in Jos, saying the Supreme Court as superior Apex Court has invalidated the Court of Appeal Judgement against them.

The sacked Plateau legislators said they are taking leverage from the Supreme Court…Read more

Leave Rivers Politics, Confront Kidnappers Terrorising FCT – CUPP Tells Wike

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike to brace up and confront the challenges of banditry and kidnappings spreading across the nation’s capital instead of distracting himself with local politics in Rivers State.

The CUPP, which made the call via a statement issued by Chief Peter Ameh…Read more

Adeleke Replies Osun APC, Says Tinubu Will Not Support Looting Of Public Assets

Governor Ademola Adeleke has responded to a recent comment made by the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the white paper report, asserting that President Bola Tinubu will not support the looting of public assets.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed…Read more

2024 N28.7trn Budget Skewed Against North – Senators

Fifty-eight Senators from Northern Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja, alleged that provisions of the N28.7 trillion in the 2024 budget, were skewed against the region.

The lawmakers also kicked against the relocation of some federal agencies to Lagos…Read more

2024: Aspirants Absent As Aiyedatiwa Meets APC Stakeholders

Some aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were absent when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa met with stakeholders of the party on Monday.

Those who were absent from the meeting held at the International Event Center…Read more