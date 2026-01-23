Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 23rd, 2026.

Fubara Impeachment: Rivers CJ Refuses To Set Up Panel

Amid the ongoing impeachment move against the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, the State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, has declined to set up a judicial panel to investigate the Governor and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, citing a court order.

New Telegraph recalls that the…Read More

Makinde Visits Tinubu, Says He Has No Plans To Dump PDP

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in a closed-door session.

Asked whether he was considering…Read More

Tinubu Names Kayode Are Ambassador-Designate To US, Three Others

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Kayode Are as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to the United States (US).

This is contained in a press…Read More

Electoral Act Amendment To Be Completed Before 2027 Polls — Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the Electoral Act amendment will be completed in good time ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio gave this assurance…Read More

Davos: Trump Signs Charter Establishing ‘Board Of Peace’

On Thursday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, formally signed the charter of his “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, establishing the body as an international organisation aimed at resolving global conflicts.

The White House Press Secretary…Read More

Senate’s Delay In Passing Electoral Act Amendments Threatens 2027 Polls – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the Senate of frustrating the passage of amendments to the Electoral Act, 2022, warning that the delay poses a serious threat to the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku made the allegation in a…Read More

Trump Claims US Forces Are ‘Annihilating’ Terrorists In Nigeria

On Thursday, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, claimed that American forces were “Annihilating” terrorists in Nigeria, accusing them of carrying out large-scale killings of Christians.

President Trump made the remarks…Read More

WEF: Shettima Unveils Nigeria’s Macro-Strategy On Food Security

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has announced that Nigeria no longer views food security solely through an agricultural lens, but as a fundamental macroeconomic, security, and governance issue.

He said the Federal Government…Read More

Why Atiku Should Step Aside From 2027 Presidency – Baba-Ahmed

As the battle for the 2027 presidential ticket heated up, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has urged the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to step aside from the presidential race.

According to him, Atiku stepping…Read More

LP Crisis: Abure Faction Vows To Appeal Court Judgement

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, said it will immediately appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court in the FCT, which recognised the Esther Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee.

In a judgment delivered on…Read More

Davos: Okonjo-Iweala Urges Nigeria To Target Global Investors

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on Wednesday, advised the Nigerian government to deliberately target global investors and supply chain relocations to reduce import dependence, deepen manufacturing, and drive job creation.

Okonjo-Iweala gave this advice…Read More

Tinubu Approves Targeted Incentives For Jobs, FX Inflows From Shell’s Bonga S’West Project

President Bola Tinubu has approved the gazetting of targeted, investment-linked incentives to support the proposed Bonga South West deep-offshore oil project by Shell and its partners.

The President disclosed this…Read More

Tinubu Approves Oil Drilling At Tongeji Island, Olokola Deep Seaport To Take Off – Abiodun

Ogun State’s long-standing aspiration to become an oil-producing state is set to become a reality following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government Area.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed…Read More

Rescue Kaduna Worshippers, Apprehend Kidnappers, Abbas Tells Security Agencies

The House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on security agencies to urgently rescue worshippers abducted by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State and ensure the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Gunmen reportedly attacked three…Read More

Kaduna Kidnap: ADC Demands Probe Into Initial Denial

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the initial denial of the mass abduction of Nigerians at a church in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement by the National…Read More