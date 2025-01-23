Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 23

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, January 23, 2025

N’Assembly Cautions Keyamo Over Failure To Honour Invitations

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation, on Wednesday, Cautioned the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the refusal of some agencies under the Ministry to honour invitations from the apex Assembly.

This was as the Minister presented financial estimates…Read more

Wike: Tinubu Has Committed N300bn To Abuja’s Area Councils Devt

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has spent a whopping sum, exceeding N300 billion naira in providing infrastructural development in the nation’s capital

Wike stated this on Wednesday when he commissioned…Read more

Kalu Urges UK To Support Nigeria’s War Against Corruption

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged the government of the United Kingdom (UK) to support Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

He made the call in an event tagged “UK-Nigeria Collaboration…Read more

PDP, Ighodalo Present Three More Witnesses As Edo Election Tribunal Resumes Hearing

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday presented three more witnesses l, alleging widespread irregularities in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

The witnesses, from Etsako West, Etsako East, and Ovia…Read more

Obi Visits Tanker Explosion Victims, Offers Support

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Wednesday visited the site of the tanker explosion along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja, Niger State, where over 100 lives were lost, more than 50 were injured, and many properties destroyed.

In a post on his official X handle, the former Anambra state Governor…Read more

Saraki Reacts To Sokoto Timber Market Fire

Former Senate President and two-term Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the devastating fire that ravaged the Sokoto Timber Market, leaving countless traders and their families grappling with significant losses.

In a statement on his social media platforms, Saraki extended…Read more

Alia Shuts Secretariat Gates Over Workers Lateness

Governor Alia’s surprise inspection aimed at assessing ongoing renovation works, which include the installation of new lighting systems.

However, he was displeased to find several senior officials…Read more

Atiku Expresses Sorrow Over Sokoto Timber Market Fire

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed sorrow over the devastating fire that engulfed the Sokoto Timber Market, also known as Kasuwar Yan Katako.

The tragic incident which occured on Wednesday, January 22…Read more

Anambra Guber: INEC Warns Parties Of Invalid Nomination

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties wishing to participate in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, between March 20 and April 10, to conduct acceptable primaries for the nomination of their candidates…Read more

Ekweremadu’s Wife Regains Freedom From UK Prision

Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu, the wife of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday, regained freedom from the United Kingdom (UK) prison, following the completion of her sentencing.

Following her release, Mrs Ekweremadu returned to Nigeria on January 21…Read more

Illegal Immigrants: Trump Authorizes Arrest In Schools, Churches, Hospitals

President Donald Trump’s administration has rolled back a decade-long policy that protected sensitive locations, such as schools, churches, and hospitals, from immigration enforcement actions.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made this announcement…Read more

Trump Reacts As US Bishop Pleads For LGBTQ, Illegal Migrants

The United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to a Washington Bishop, Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocesewho pleaded on the pulpit for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) people and illegal migrants.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during the national prayer…Read more

Shettima Arrives In Davos For AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the high-level dialogue tagged, “Forum Friends of AfCFTA: Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa,” as part of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the forum…Read more

Alleged Terrorism: DSS Files Criminal Charge Against Mahdi Shehu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has preferred a 5-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism and other related offences against a self-styled activist, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu.

The criminal charge before the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna…Read more

US Bishop Pleads With Trump, Says Have Mercy On LGBTQ, Migrants

In a strategic move, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington DC, Right Rev. Mariann Budde, on Tuesday openly plead with President Donald Trump to have mercy with some of his policies.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump…Read more

