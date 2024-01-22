Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 22, 2024.

Tinubu Means Well, Akume Assures Nigerians

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu has their best interest at heart.

Akume who spoke on Sunday said President Tinubu…Read more

Nigeria Has Over 35bn Barrels Of Proven Reserves Of Crude Yet Unexploited – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that Nigeria has over 35 billion barrels of proven reserves of crude that are yet to be exploited.

According to the petroleum corporation, these reserves can be used to raise the required funding, amongst…Read more

APC Sweeps All 27 LG Chairmen Seats, Others In Borno

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has swept all the 27 Local Government Chairmen and 312 councilorship seats in the state in the January 20, 2024 Local Government election.

Declaring the results at the BOSIEC headquarters, Maiduguri on Sunday…Read more

Tinubu Calls For Review Of Global Tax System

President Bola Tinubu has advocated a review of global taxation, explaining that redressing the imbalance in the international tax regime has become imperative.

The Nigerian President also affirmed the country’s belief…Read more

Ibadan Explosion: Alake Deploys Mines Inspectorate, Awaits Forensic Investigation Report

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, who had since last Tuesday swung into action to ascertain the real cause(s) of the Bodija, Ibadan blast and put mechanisms in place to avert a recurrence will be visiting the site on Monday, for a comprehensive assessment.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu placed a phone call…Read more

S’Court Verdict: David Mark Congratulates Oborevwori, Onyeme

A former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy Chief Monday Onyeme over the victory at the Supreme Court.

In the message signed on Sunday by Paul Mumeh, his Media Adviser…Read more

Amaechi Speaks On Why He Won’t Encourage Leaving Nigeria — Amaechi

The former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed why he would not encourage the emigration of Nigerians popularly called Japa.

Amaechi who spoke on Arise Television programme on Saturday…Read more

Osun Govt Reports Oyetola To Tinubu, Itemizes Minister’s ‘Sins’

Osun State Government has revisited the alleged misdeeds perpetrated by the administration of Gboyega Oyetola when he was the governor of the state.

The government asked President Bola Tinubu to be cautious…Read more

JUST-IN: Police Rescue Man Abducted On Abuja Highway

A resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who was abducted at Sauka along Abuja Airport road on Friday, Suleiman Sabo has been rescued.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Sabo was heading home with his wife when gunmen intercepted his vehicle.

Read more According to the report, he was driving in his Ash colour Lexus Jeep… Oyebanji Embarks On Ekiti Road Projects To Boost Economy The massive ongoing road projects in Ekiti State have been described as a meticulous strategy to ease road congestion, raise productivity, especially in the agricultural sector and lower production costs thus boosting the economy. This was stated at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, by the State Commissioner…Read more How Buhari Stops Elimination Of Nnamdi Kanu – Adesina Former spokesperson to the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesinahas revealed that his former principal prevented the leader of the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from being removed from his hiding place. Adesina claimed that Kanu would have been removed…Read more JUST-IN: Aiyedatiwa Gives Update On Akeredolu’s Burial Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced the burial arrangement of the late former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. According to Governor Aiyedatiwa, rather than a celebration…Read more BREAKING: Nabeeha’s Sisters Finally Regain Freedom The four surviving family members of the late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah who were kidnapped some weeks back have finally regained their freedom from their abductors. Sunday Telegraph recalls on Tuesday, January 2, 2024…Read more ACF Faults Relocation Of FAAN, CBN To Lagos, Says Plot To Underdevelop North The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has faulted the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to relocate some of its key departments from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Lagos State. ACF also kicked against the plan to move the headquarters…Read more US Election: Dean Phillips Calls Biden ‘Weak’ Ahead Of Primary Aiming to capitalise on the President’s absence from New Hampshire’s primary, Dean Phillips attacked Joe Biden on Saturday in an attempt to secure the Democratic nominee. He, however, called President Biden “unelectable and weak.”…Read more