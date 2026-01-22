Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 22

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 22nd, 2026.

Over $4bn Spent On PH, Warri, Kaduna Refineries’ Rehabilitation – PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has stated that over $4 billion has been invested in the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries over time.

It added that the amount… Read More

Rivers Lawmaker ₦350m Constituency Project Stalls Impeachment Proceedings

A N350 million controversy has arisen after the then sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, released funds to each member of the Rivers State House of Assembly for constituency projects. This has sparked outrage in the state, temporarily halting the lawmakers’ move to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The outrage follows findings…Read More

FG Moves To End HND Disadvantage, Okays Degree Status For Polytechnics

In a bold policy shift aimed at overhauling technical education in Nigeria, the Federal Government has unveiled plans to eliminate the long-criticised Higher National Diploma (HND) dichotomy by granting polytechnics the authority to award academic degrees.

The Minister of Education,…Read More

Police Denial Of Kajuru Abduction Shameful – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shameful the initial denial by the police of the abduction of 163 worshippers in Kajuru community in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State.

The party, in a statement issued…Read More

Netanyahu Accepts Trump’s Invitation For Board Of Peace

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has accepted the request from the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump to join the “Board of Peace”, which was created to resolve conflicts.

Announcing his acceptance…Read More

Kaduna Church Kidnapping: CAN Slams Police Over Abduction Denial

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the Nigeria Police Force over what it described as an insensitive and premature dismissal of reports surrounding the abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, warning that reckless security communication undermines public trust and deepens fear.

A statement signed by CAN…Read More

APC’s Performance Responsible For Mass Defection – Ex-Minister

Former Minister of Communications and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Shittu, has dismissed claims that Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state, insisting that recent defections to the ruling party are driven by the performance and reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than coercion or intimidation.

Shittu stated this in an interview… Read More

Kaduna Church Kidnappings: Obi Questions Initial Denials, Calls For Decisive Nat’l Action

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the abduction of over 150 worshippers from churches in Kaduna State, questioning how initial denials of the incident emerged and demanding accountability from those who dismissed early reports.

In a statement reacting to…Read More

2027: We’re Ready For Campaign – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday declared that it is ready for the 2027 presidential election campaign.

The declaration was made at the…Read More

Trump Attends Davos Meeting As Debate Over Greenland Takeover Intensifies

The United States President, Donald Trump, is among the world political leaders, big-name CEOs and tech pioneers heading to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

President Trump is attending in…Read More

Sokoto Ranks Third In CVR With 162,299 New Voters – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sokoto State, has successfully concluded the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and commenced the second phase across the state.

The State Resident Electoral…Read More

Why Tinubu’ve Not Issued Proclamation For National Census – FG

The Federal Government has given reasons why President Bola Tinubu has yet to issue the presidential proclamation for the conduct of the national population and housing census in the country.

Recall that Nigeria was on the…Read More

77,792 Drug Offenders Arrested, 14,847kg Of Narcotics Seized In 5-Year – NDLEA Boss

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has recorded the arrest of 77,792 drug offenders and seized 14,847 kilograms of illicit drugs over the past five years.

The NDLEA boss spoke during…Read More

Nathaniel Bassey Warns Married Men, Women Against Infidelity

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, has cautioned married men involved in extramarital relationships with young women, as well as women who knowingly engage in such affairs, warning that there would be severe consequences.

In a video that has since gone…Read More

Obi On Kaduna Abduction: ‘Nigeria Is Not At War, Yet We Count Victims Like One’

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lamented Nigeria’s worsening security situation following reports that about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Obi…Read More