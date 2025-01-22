Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 22

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, January 22, 2025

EPT: PDP Witnesses Testify In Court, Claim Irregularities In Edo Election

The witnesses of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday gave testimonies on how irregularities allegedly marred the September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship election in three Local Government Areas of the state.

New Telegraph recalls that the PDP and its candidate…

Bagudu: Tinubu Has Steered Economy In Right Direction

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, on Tuesday, said that President Bola Tinubu had steered the economy in the right direction and was determined to stay the course.

Bagudu stated this during the defence of his Ministry's 2025 Appropriation bill…

2025 WEF: Shettima Markets Nigeria, Africa As Investment Destination

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has called on serious investors to take unfettered advantage of Nigeria’s growing investment climate to tap from the limitless opportunities in the country and the African continent.

Shettima made this call on Tuesday during a forum titled…

Finance Ministry, FRC Seek Upward Review Of 2025 Budget

The Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday appealed to the House of Representatives to increase their funding in the 2025 budget. This is just as the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), also requested for an upward review of its allocation.

The Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite and the Executive Secretary…

FG Prosecutes 100 Terrorist Financiers In Last Two Years

The Federal Government has prosecuted over one hundred terrorist financiers in the last two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed this on Tuesday, January 21.

This was, as he affirmed the commitment of his government…

Grey List: Tinubu Assures Of Fulfilling All Anti-Money Laundering Laws

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the firm commitment of the Federal Government to completing all items on the Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (AML/CFT/CPF) action plan by the deadline of May 2025, a pre-requisite condition for the country to exit the grey list…

VAT Hike: TUC Calls On FG For Review, Says It Could Worsen Hardship

Organised Labour on Tuesday opposed the proposed increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, as outlined in the Federal Government’s Tax Reform Bills.

The Labour union under the umbrella of the Trade Union Congress (TUC)…

BREAKING: Tinubu Meets Fubara, Ogoni Leaders Behind Closed-Door

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and key leaders from Ogoniland at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Fubara, accompanied…

Tinubu Approves Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Gwarinpa

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubuapproved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja, one of the largest residential estates in the nation’s capital.

The institution, to be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic…

You’ve Been Too Lackadaisical About Security Plans, Ogun PDP Slams Abiodun

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State Chapter, has slammed Governor Dapo Abiodun on his alleged lacklustre attitude towards combating crimes in the state, describing his weekend’s approval to recruit an additional 1,000 Amotekun personnel in the state, as lackadaisical.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Abiodun made announcement…

APC To PDP: Stop Misleading Osun People, Our Appeal Pending In Court

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that the case filed by Chairmen who won the Yes or No Local Government election in the state at the Court of Appeal in Akure is still pending before the court.

The main opposition APC said, as against what the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP)…

Eno Directs Payment Of N80,000 Minimum Wage, Effective November 2024

Following the submission of the report by the Committee on the Implementation of the New Minimum Wage/Personnel Verification, headed by the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien, Governor Umo Eno, PhD, has authorized the commencement of the payment…

Kano Celebrates Keyamo On His Birthday

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has celebrated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a heartfelt birthday message, Kana extolled Keyamo…

World Leaders React To Trump’s Inaugural Speech

World leaders have reacted to the inaugural speech of the newly sworn-in President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has he returned to the White House as the 47th President of America.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump and his Vice, JD Vense…

Trump’s External Revenue Could Disrupt Global Trade – Oyedele

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, on Monday disclosed that the external revenue service announced by the newly sworn-in President of the United States (US) Donald Trump, could disrupt global trade.

Reacting to the President decision on external revenue service…

