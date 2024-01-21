Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Akpabio Tasks Engineers On Infrastructure, Economic Growth As NSE Gets 1st Female President

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, said that the enhancement of engineering education is key to the growth and development of the country.

Akpabio disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the Investiture

Ibadan Explosion: Nobody Has Shown Up To Claim Ownership Of Explosives-Stored House, Makinde’s Aide

Despite the series of agitations and apprehension about the cause and consequence of last Tuesday’s tragic explosion, with the whereabouts of the occupants still unknown, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Seyi Makinde, Fatai Owoseni, has declared that the owner of the house in which explosives were allegedly kept, has not shown up for identification.

Owoseni, who spoke on Ibadan-based FM Radio Station on Saturday

Students Write Tinubu Over Diversion Of TETFund, Molestation By VCs

A student group, the Concerned Public Tertiary Institutions’ Students Association (CoPTISA) has accused some rectors and vice chancellors of government-owned tertiary institutions of molesting students abusing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for personal gains.

CoPTISA appealed to President Tinubu in a letter to urgently act

Tinubu Re-Appoints Bayero Farah As NITT CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Dr Bayero Farah as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Zaria

Femi Adesina Reveals How Buhari’s Plane Escaped Crash In 2015

Femi Adesina, a former presidential aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed how a plane carrying his principal almost crashed in November 2015.

Adesina made the disclosure in his new book recently launched in Abuja

US Election: Biden Cancels $5bn Students Debt

Ahead of the November United States Presidential election, President Joe Biden who is running for his second term in Office has announced student debt cancellation of nearly $5 billion for an additional 74,000 borrowers.

This, according to reports includes more than half who earned forgiveness after 10 years

Gov Sule Reacts To S’Court Victory, Says I Was Expecting To Win

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has revealed that he foresaw his victory at the Supreme Court before the ruling on the state’s governorship election on Friday, January 19.

Governor Sule who spoke on Channels TV's Politics Today said he was expecting to win

Abuja Kidnappings: Adeyanju Blames Wike For Constant Attack

The growing level of insecurity in Abuja has been attributed to the directives of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to demolish the dwellings of the impoverished.

The Abuja-based human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju

Otedola Purchases Dangote Cement Shares As Market Capital Hits N9trn

Nigerian billionaire investor and Chairman of Geregu Power, Femi Otedola has bought an undisclosed number of shares in Dangote cement.

The development is confirmed by a source privy to the development on Friday

Wada Commends Yahaya Bello For Notable Achievements, Sterling Stewardship

A former Governor of Kogi State, Capt Idris Wada, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello, saying he could not but show his appreciation to the Governor for his notable achievements in the state, especially in the areas of security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

He said his visit was specifically aimed at commending Governor Bello

Edo 2024: Call Oshiomhole To Order, Yusuf Tells Tinubu

The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers and one-time student union president of the University of Benin, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, has implored President Bola Tinubu to call Senator Adams Oshiomhole to order over his excesses in Edo State.

He expressed anger over the disqualification of political heavyweights like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Kidnapping: We’re Gathering Intelligence, Increasing Ground, Air Surveillance – Military

The Defence Headquarters on Saturday gave an indication of increased intelligence gathering and surveillance on “kidnapping gangs” terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

It further disclosed that intensified operations by troops have resulted

DEPOWA President To Sponsor 40 Officers, Soldiers Wives’ Breast Cancer Test

The President of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs Oghogho Musa, has offered to “sponsor” breast cancer screening (mammogram) of 40 officers, soldiers’ spouses.

The defence chief's wife, who made the offer on Saturday at Lungi Barracks in Abuja

APC Review S’Court Judgement, Salutes Tinubu For Love For Party

The All Progressive Congress (APC), has reviewed the Supreme Court judgment of the Kano State Governorship election and moves to create a strong avenue that will unite their members and give room for more people to join the party.

Speaking through a communique signed by the APC National Chairman

S’Court Victory: Uba Sani Lauds Ashiru For Sokoto Guber Petition

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has lauded his contender, Isah Ashiru of the of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election for seeking redress at different stages of the court.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Friday