Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, January 21st, 2026.

PDP Crisis: Court Throws Out Anyanwu’s Suit Against INEC, Others

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, against the Independent National Electoral Commission and others, without awarding costs.

The Counsel to the defendants did not oppose the withdrawal of the suit…Read More

2027 Presidency: Jonathan, Others Free To Contest – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan and any of its members from southern Nigeria are free to contest the party’s primary to fly its flag in the 2027 presidential election.

PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, who led…Read More

DSS Arrests Malami After Release From Kuje Prison

Shortly after his release from Kuje Prison, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

New Telegraph gathered from sources privy to the development that Malami’s…Read More

Trump To Meet Global CEOs, Business Leaders In Davos

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, will on Wednesday meet global business leaders in Davos, as the U.S. President’s presence looms large over the annual gathering of the global elite in Switzerland.

According to a Reuters report on Monday, business leaders,…Read More

ADC–Obidient Alliance Capable Of Defeating APC – Odigie-Oyegun

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, a Chieftain of the African Democratic Party (ADC), has expressed optimism that the alliance between the party and the Obidient Movement will be strong enough to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Odigie-Oyegun, who once served as the National Chairman of the APC,…Read More

Diezani In Court For ‘£100,000 Bribery’ Trial

Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, on Monday, appeared before the Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom (UK), for the preliminary hearing of her trial premised on bribery charges.

New Telegraph reports that Alison-Madueke, a first female president…Read More

Omission Of Shettima Photo On APC’s N’East Hearing Triggers Controversy

There was tension on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not include the photograph of Vice-President Kashim Shettima on a banner displayed at the party’s North-East Zonal Public Hearing on proposed amendments to its constitution.

The omission sparked strong reactions from party delegates and stakeholders…Read More

Dangote Maps Path For 2030 Africa’s Economic Growth

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has announced an ambitious Vision 2030 strategy aimed at fast-tracking Africa’s industrialisation, strengthening economic self-sufficiency, and empowering the continent’s next generation.

President of the Group, Aliko Dangote, reaffirmed that the company’s long-term…Read More

Commissions Power Project In Abia, Restores Light After 23 Years

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commissioned a rehabilitated power line project that has restored electricity to Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, ending 23 years of darkness in the area.

The project also reconnected Uzuakoli and Ozuitem towns…Read More

APC Conflict Resolution C’ttee: Buni Warns Members Against Personal Interests

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution, and Mobilisation, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday, warned committee members against prioritising personal interests over the party’s overall interest.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja, Governor…Read More

Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Dev’t

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to sustaining peace, security, and development.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday when he received the…Read More

Alleged Kajuru Kidnap: Prioritise Security, Not Propaganda, PDP Tells Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) should prioritise fixing Nigeria’s worsening security challenges instead of spending millions of taxpayers’ money on international image laundering to change narratives abroad.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary,…Read More

Gov Inuwa Urges Peace, Forgiveness As Tangale Community Pays Solidarity Visit

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has urged the Tangale community to embrace unity, reconciliation and forgiveness as pathways to lasting peace and development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya made this call while receiving a delegation…Read More

Nat’l Assembly Confirms Odo As Senate Clerk, Sidi As Acting House Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as Clerk of the Senate, while elevating Ibrahim Sidi as Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The Commission also approved the appointment and redeployment…Read More

Yusuf Introduces Kano Neighbourhood Watch Corps To Tinubu

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has formally introduced the State-created Neighbourhood Watch Security Corps to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for stronger collaboration between the state initiative and federal security agencies.

Governor Yusuf made the presentation during a strategic meeting…Read More