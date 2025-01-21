Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 21

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Kalu Pledges Support To Boost Education In Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has pledged his unalloyed support for various lofty initiatives that will boost education in Nigeria.

Kalu gave the assurance when he received a delegation…Read more

Okpebholo Swears In Six Commissioners, Board Members In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has sworn in six new Commissioners, Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Chairmen and members of State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), and State Secondary Education Board (SSEB).…Read more

Trump Promises To Prioritize America In Bold Inaugural Speech

Amid pomp and pageantry, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, in a historic ceremony at the US Capitol.

New Telegraph reports that Monday’s inauguration marked…Read more

JUST-IN: Trump Sworn In As 47th President Of USA

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (US) after taking the oath of office with his Vice, JD Vance in the presence of their families.

New Telegraph reports that President Trump was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice…Read more

BREAKING: Trump, JD Vance Take Oath Of Office In Capitol

In the presence of a multitude of Americans and political leaders, the United States (US) swore in Donald John Trump and JD Vance as the 47th President and Vice President of the United States of America (USA) on Capitol Hill on Monday, January 20.

New Telegraph reports that Trump and his Vice took the oath of office in the presence of their family…Read more

2027: APC Chief Slams Wike’s Aide For Blaming Atiku Over PDP Crisis

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has taken a swipe at Lere Olayinka, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for blaming former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the current crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Eze said it was unacceptable for Olayinka to purport…Read more

PDP Calls For Probe Of Niger Tanker Explosion

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an inquiry into the petrol tanker explosion that resulted in the death of over 85 Nigerians and many injured, at Dikko Junction along Dikko-Maje Minna Road in Niger State on Saturday.

PDP in a statement on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

US Inauguration: Trump, Biden Ride Together To Capitol

In a rare display of tradition and unity, the President-elect and the outgoing President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Monday travelled together to the Capitol in the same limousine.

Prior to their departure, President Biden and his wife…Read more

Guests Arrive At US Capitol Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Dignitaries and invited guests have started arriving at the United States (US) Capitol ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

The historic event which is set to hold at 12:00 PM ET…Read more

Kumuyi Offers Prayers Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

As the world anticipates the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has offered prayers for the incoming administration.

Pastor Kumuyi prayed for divine wisdom and guidance…Read more

US Inauguration: Pope Francis Calls On Trump To Promote Peace

Pope Francis on Monday urged incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump to lead with no room for hatred and promote peace and reconciliation among peoples.

Pope Francis in a congratulatory message to Trump…Read more

Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardon For Ex-COVID-19 Adviser, Others

The outgoing United States (US) President, Joe Biden on Monday issued pre-emptive pardons to former COVID-19 Adviser, Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley (retd.) to shield them from politically motivated prosecutions under the administration of President-elect, Donald Trump.

New Telegraph reports that in an extraordinary move in his last hours…Read more

Zulum Renews Appointment Of Bababe As BOGIS Executive Secretary

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has renewed the appointment of Engr. Adam Bukar Bababe as the Executive Secretary of Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) for a second and final five-year term.

Governor Zulum n a statement signed and made available to Journalists…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Zahrah Audu DG PEBEC

President Bola Tinubu,on Monday approved the appointment of Zahrah Audu as the Director General, Presidential-Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The appointment signed by the Secretary to Government…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: