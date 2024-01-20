Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Oborevwori: S’Court Judgement Victory For Democracy, Rule Of Law – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the judgement of the Supreme Court upholding the election of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Ibadan Explosion: Oyo Obas To Meet Makinde, Brainstorm Tuesday

Worried by the recent explosion that occuoccurredIbadan on Tuesday evening, where five persons have been reported dead and 77 injured, the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, has scheduled a meeting with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, January 23.

This was as the Council commiserated with and condoled the governor…Read more

Adeleke Removal Of Owa Of Igbajo Politically Motivated – APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the nullification of the selection process that produced Oba Adegboyega Famodun as the Owa of Igbajoland by Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as vindictive, frivolous, and an abuse of the governorship power.

It would be recalled that Adeleke, through his Executive Order…Read more

Focus On Delivering Good Governance To Nigerians, Adebayo Tells Tinubu, APC

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to focus on governance and stop politicking.

Adebayo in a statement issued said the President and the ruling party…Read more

Ibadan Explosion: PDP Govs Urge Security, Regulatory Agencies To Prevent Reoccurrence

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have called on security agencies and regulatory authorities in charge of mining and explosives to step up action to ensure that last Tuesday’s Ibadan explosion does not reoccur.

Governors in a statement issued by the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum…Read more

Abuja Kidnapping: Wike Approves Two Police Divisions For Gwagwalada Areas Council

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has directed the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command to the establishment of two additional Police Divisions in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Wike who spoke during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Gwagwalada…Read more

Five Kano Emirs Faces Dethronement

Five Emirs of Kano, Gaya, Karaye, Bichi and Rano, face serious threats of imminent dethronement, as former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said their Emirates creations will be revisited.

Kwankwaso who is the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement…Read more

Abuja Kidnappings: Its No Longer Going To Be Business As Usual – Wike

Following the recent kidnapping in Abuja, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has declared that it would, henceforth, no longer be business as usual for kidnappers.

Wike who spoke on Friday when he commenced confidence-building…Read more

Delta Guber: S’Court Affirms Sheriff Oborevwori As Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected Governor of Delta State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the seven states are expecting a verdict…Read more

WEF: Tinubu Asks Me To Sell Nigerian Dream In Davos – Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu directed him to sell the “Nigerian dream” at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Shettima stated this in an interview with Channels Television on the sidelines…Read more

Sokoto: Tambuwal’s Appointees Accused Of Taking 745 Govt Vehicles

The Sokoto State Panel of Enquiry for the Review of Wasteful and Unnecessary Government Assets has disclosed that the appointees of the immediate past governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal, went away with no fewer than 745 government vehicles.

The committee’s Chairman…Read more

Ogun Guber: S’Court Affirms Gov. Abiodun’s Election

The Supreme Court today affirmed the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected Governor of Ogun State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel…Read more

2023 Polls: S‘Court Sets To Deliver Judgment On Nine States

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja will on Friday, January 19, deliver judgments on the electoral petition concerning the March 18, 2023, governorship elections in nine states.

New Telegraph reports that the nine states awaiting the judgment…Read more

S’court judgment: We Remain Committed To Fostering Thriving Democracy – Ogun PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has said it has moved on from the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed the appeal of its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in reaction to the judgment through a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary…Read more

FG To Implement 35% Affirmation In Paramilitary Agencies

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to review guidelines for recruitment into the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional and Immigration Services.

Consequently, 35 per cent of recruitment into the services would be allocated…Read more