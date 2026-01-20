Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 20

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 20th, 2026.

Sanwo-Olu Signs ₦4.4trn Lagos 2026 Budget Into Law

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday officially approved the ₦4.4 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, signing it into law.

The signing ceremony was held

Gov Yusuf In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the State House.

The Kano Governor, dressed in a

2027: Nwajiuba Joins ADC Presidential Hopeful

The 2027 presidential election is gradually drawing the interest of top political figures, as former Minister of State for Education and two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has announced his intention to join the list of those contesting for the number one position on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Declaring his presidential bid on

Gov. Yusuf To Receive APC E-Membership Card Tuesday – Abbas

Bearing the last-minute change, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, is set to perform his E-registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji

Tinubu Govt Adjusts Cybercrime Charge Against Sowore

The legal tussle between the Federal Government and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has reached a new height as the Nigerian Government amends cybercrime charges filed against the human rights activist for describing President Bola Tinubu as “Criminal” in a post he made on social media platforms.

The amended charge, which

Shettima Arrives Davos To Lead Nigeria’s Delegation To 56th World Economic Forum

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF).

He was received on arrival by

Trump: Permanent ‘Peace Board’ Membership To Pay $1bn

The United States (US) President Donald Trump’s government has reportedly requested all members countries to pay $1 billion for a permanent spot on his “Board of Peace” aimed at resolving conflicts.

According to the White House

Any Deliberation On Greenland Solely Denmark – UK PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said any deliberation on the status and future of the people of Greenland is solely an affair of Denmark.

Starmer made this remark amid

No Credible Alternative To Tinubu In 2027 – Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has asserted that there will be no credible alternative candidate to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Orji Kalu stated this while

Gold Refinery: FG Reacts To Northern Elders’ Claim

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, on Sunday, debunked claims by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the Federal Government violated the federal character principle by siting a gold refinery in Lagos.

Debunking the purported

Tinubu Hails Alake On Re-Election As Chairman Of AMSG

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, on his re-election as Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategic Group (AMSG), a forum of ministers in charge of mining and solid minerals on the continent.

AMSG aims to maximise the

Kano Killings: Police Swift Action Commendable – Obi

Former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has commended the Nigerian Police for their swift actions in response to the recent tragic killings in Kano State.

In a statement on his official X

Strike: FCTA, FCDA Workers Shut Down Offices

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) workers have commenced an industrial action, shutting down government activities across Abuja.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday,

Dorayi Killings: Kwankwaso Commends Kano Police Over Swift Arrest Of Suspects

Former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed relief over the swift arrest of the principal suspects linked to the brutal murder of Fatima Abubakar and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano State.

In a statement on Sunday

AFCON 2025: Ighalo Slams Officiating In Controversial Final

Odion Ighalo has criticised the referee and Video Assistant Referee (VAR), calling their officiating in the AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal poor.

Morocco's 50–year pursuit of