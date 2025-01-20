Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, January20, 2025

Rivers Crisis: Why I Can’t Make Peace With Fubara – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday zeroed the possibility of resolving the ongoing conflict with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Wike, the immediate past Governor

Wike: My Administration Generates N25bn Monthly, As Against N9bn In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that his aggressive revenue drive in Abuja has brought the nation’s capital out of the economic doldrums, as he now generates twenty-five billion naira ( N25bn) as against N9 billion FCT was generating before.

Wike who disclosed this during his live media chat on Sunday night

We’re Worried Over Recurring Tanker Explosion – FG

The Federal Government has expressed concern over recurring tanker explosions in the country and has directed an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the root and immediate causes of the incidents and to recommend effective solutions to prevent future occurrences.

The committee which comprised the Ministry of Information and National Orientation

Why We Increased Fuel Price – Dangote Refinery

The Dangote Petrochemical Refinery has attributed its recent increase in the ex-depot price of fuel to the rising price of crude oil in the international market.

Dangote Refinery made this known in a statement titled: "Official Statement

Trump Proposes 50% US Ownership Deal To Save TikTok

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Sunday proposed that the country should get 50 per cent ownership of social media platform, TikTok.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the United States

Tanker Explosion: NUPENG Begs Govt To Repair Bad Roads

Following the petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction in Niger State which claimed over 80 lives, the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have appealed to the Federal Government to repair all bad roads to avoid tragic accidents, especially on the highways.

Commiserating with families, friends and communities affected

Shettima Leaves For Switzerland To Attend WEF Meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent Nigeria at the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled for Davos, Switzerland.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha

Tanker Explosion: APC Commiserates With Niger Govt, Victims’ Families

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has joined Nigerians to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the tanker explosion in the state on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that over 60 persons

LP Crisis: Caretaker C’ttee Heads To S’Court

The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has said it will approach the Supreme Court to clear the ambiguity arising from the November 13, 2024, and January 17, 2025, Appeal Court judgements on the leadership crisis in the party.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Abuja Division

SERAP Urges Trump To Return Alison-Madueke’s Loot, Ban Corrupt Nigerian Officials

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump to spearhead efforts to identify, recover, and repatriate proceeds of corruption linked to Nigerian officials.

SERAP also seeks the imposition of travel bans on officials implicated

Jonathan Urges Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive Amid Challenges

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathanhas urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and resilient in the face of the nation’s daunting challenges.

Jonathan who spoke on Saturday in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State

Explosion: Buhari Expresses Sadness At Practice Of Scooping Fuel From Fallen Tankers

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the prevailing practice of scooping fuel from fallen tankers despite persistent warnings from the authorities.

Tunji-Ojo: Ondo LG Election Victory For Democracy

The Saturday, January 18 Local Government election in Ondo State signalled victory for all, and the advancement of democracy, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said on Sunday.

While congratulating the winners of the election, the Minister commended

Tanker Explosion: Tinubu Mourns, Calls For Public Caution

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound sorrow and condolences to the families of over 80 victims who tragically lost their lives in a devastating fuel tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday.

The explosion, which occurred when many residents attempted

Presidency Denies Allegations Of Coercion In Paris Arbitration Case

The Presidency has categorically denied allegations circulating on social media claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu coerced eminent Nigerians into participating in an arbitration proceeding in Paris.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser

