Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Tinubu signs 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law in keeping with his avowed commitment to maintaining a timeous, predictable and efficient budget cycle.

Tinubu assented to the bill at the State House yesterday shortly after returning to Abuja from Lagos.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

PISE-P: Kalu Denies Rift With S’East Govs, Ohaneze Ndigbo

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has frowned at reports that he is at loggerheads with governors from the southeast region and the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo over the unveiling of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) initiated by him.

Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabioghiogu…Read more

Tinubu’s New Year speech empty, deceitful – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Bola Tinubu’s New Year speech as empty and deceitful, saying he failed to address critical issues facing the country.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

LP Will Be Nigeria’s Opposition Party In 2024 – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Monday said his party will adjust to a new role in 2024 as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Obi, in his New Year Message, said LP will remain firmly in opposition…Read more

APC Ship Sailing Smoothly – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has said the ship of the party under his watch is sailing smoothly.

Ganduje, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment…Read more

Tinubu To Atiku, Obi: It’s Time To Work Together For Nigeria’s Progress

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to his former presidential election rivals, including Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), urging them to join forces for the nation’s welfare.

President Tinubu made the call on Monday in his 2024 New Year’s address…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Christmas, New Year Break

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, returned to Abuja after spending his Christmas holidays in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had on December 21, 2023…Read more

Buhari: Unity Solution To End Drug Abuse

To stop the epidemic of drug addiction and abuse in Katsina State, former president Muhammadu Buharihas said concerned residents have to work together in unity to put a stop to the menace.

Buhari made this remark on Monday while speaking on the theme “Tackling the menace of drug abuse among youths in Katsina State…Read more

2024: Aiyedatiwa Warns Political Gladiators Against Violence

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has warned against violence and inflammatory statements that could cause crises in the State ahead of the governorship election later in the year.

In his first broadcast, since he assumed office as governor following…Read more

Christmas Eve Attacks: Mutfwang Declares One Week Of Mourning In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has announced one week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024, in honour of those who lost their lives in the Christmas Eve attacks across Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Mutfwang directed that flags should…Read more

Full Text: Tinubu’s 2024 New Year Address To Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Monday delivered his first New Year’s Day address since he assumed office in May 2023.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu promised…Read more

Tinubu Reels Out 5 Economic Plans For Nigerians In New Year Address

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. on Monday unveiled his administration’s main economic directions, saying he plans to ensure a constant supply of food, security and affordability to Nigerians.

President Tinubu who made this known in its New Year nationwide address…Read more

LCCI To Tinubu: Urgently Address Power Sector Structure To Reawaken Industries, Businesses

Following President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address to the nation on Monday to address critical issues impacting the economic landscape of Nigeria, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has pinpointed the urgent need to address the structure of the power sector in the country to reawaken dead businesses and thrive economy.

The LCCI emphasised that the lack of stable electricity…Read more

Workers, Pensioners’ Welfare: CYE Rates Makinde As Best Governor In Nigeria

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE), has commended Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, for prioritising the well-being of the workers and pensioners in the state, describing him as the best governor in Nigeria.

YCE in a press statement signed by its Secretary General…Read more

New Year 2024: Nigeria On Threshold Of Possibilities, Lawan Assures Nigerians

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said Nigeria was on the threshold of possibilities with the coming of the new year.

Lawan, in his New Year message, on Monday, called on Nigerians…Read more