Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 2

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 2nd, 2026.

Bala Mohammed Accuses Wike Of Threatening Bauchi’s Peace

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of actions capable of undermining peace and stability in Bauchi State, alleging political intimidation and smear campaigns against his administration.

The Governor, who spoke on…Read More

Nat’l Assembly Releases Transmitted ‘Controversial’ Tax Bills

As part of efforts to show transparency, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, to release the transmitted Tax Bills duly signed by the President, including their certificate pages.

The directive was contained…Read More

Fubara To Rivers People: Remain Peaceful Despite ‘Sounds of War’

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the people of the state to remain united and peaceful despite heightened political tension, noting that his administration will neither be distracted nor cowed by the “sounds of war”.

Governor Fubara, who made…Read More

New Tax Regime Will Ensure Prosperity, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Following the commencement of the new tax laws, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the new law initiated by his administration will become the bedrock for shared prosperity, sustainable growth and long-term economic stability.

President Tinubu gave this…Read More

2026 Shouldn’t Be Another Broken Promise, PDP Warns Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned President Bola Tinubu that 2026 should not be another broken promise but a turning point marked by decisive and people-centred governance.

PDP, in a statement issued by…Read More

Bodija Explosion: N30bn FG’s Fund Remains Unspent, N20bn Balance Withheld – Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that the N30 billion released by the Federal Government as part of the intervention fund approved for the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan has remained untouched about two years after the tragic incident.

The government also revealed…Read More

2026 Tax Law Designed To Enslave Nigerians Economically – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticised Nigeria’s proposed 2026 tax reform law, describing it as unjust, impractical and capable of worsening economic hardship across the country.

Adebayo spoke during an…Read More

SDP Chairman Asks Tinubu To Prioritise Security, Economy

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and collective action in addressing the country’s security, economic and social challenges in the new year

In a New Year message titled…Read More

Obi Calls For Unity, Truth, Nat’l Renewal In New Year Message

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, truth, sacrifice, and national renewal as the country enters the New Year, calling for a more serious commitment to democracy and good governance.

In a New Year message on…Read More

JUST-IN: Plateau Gov, Mutfwang Resigns From PDP

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has formally resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing the need to pursue purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and effective service delivery through an alternative political platform.

In a resignation letter dated…Read More

Nigeria Witnessed Unprecedented Institutional Collapse In 2025 – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has delivered a scathing assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2025, describing the year as one marked by abuse of power, constitutional violations and deepening hardship for Nigerians.

Adebayo spoke during an interview…Read More

Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji Assures Sustenance Of Rapid Devt

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has declared 2026 as a year of unlimited opportunities for the government and people of the state, promising to sustain the rapid development being witnessed across all sectors.

Oyebanji, in his statewide…Read More

New Year: Abiodun Reaffirms Inclusive Growth, Grants Clemency To 71 Inmates

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended residents of the state for their unwavering support of his administration, reaffirming that his focus in the new year remains the building of a prosperous, inclusive, and economically diversified State, anchored on strategic infrastructure and human capital development.

The Governor made this known…Read More

2026: Year Of Victory, Prosperity – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Osun people on the advent of the year 2026, describing it as “an era of victory and prosperity when citizens must engage in electoral vigilance and activism.”

In a statement issued by his…Read More

2026: Oborevwori Felicitates With Deltans, Reaffirms Commitment To Dev’t

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Deltans as they usher in the Year 2026.

He expressed profound…Read More