Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, January 2 , 2025

Tinubu’s New Year Speech Self-Serving – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the New Year speech of President Bola Tinubu as self-satisfying and said it showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is unconcerned with the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of the ill-implemented policies and mismanagement of resources under the administration.

PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba

Tinubu To Govs: You’re Most Vital Link To Dev’t, Prosperity

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the critical role of state governors in driving Nigeria’s development and prosperity, saying their leadership at the sub-national level was central to achieving food security, economic prosperity and rapid national growth.

He said this on Wednesday during a New Year homage

2025 Budget, Tax Bills, Oil Sector Probe Top NASS Agenda – Bamidele

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the next few weeks in the year 2025 will be devoted to the scrutiny of the Appropriation Bill, 2025 and the Tax Reform Bills, 2024 by the National Assembly.

In a new year message to Nigerians on Wednesday

APC: We’ll Deliver Better Economic Reform Programmes This Year

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the government of its administration would deliver better economic reform programmes this year.

The party stated this in its New Year message to Nigerians

Tinubu Hosts Anthony Joshua In Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday hosted Nigerian-born boxing champion, Anthony Joshua in his Lagos State residence.

President Tinubu described Joshua as a "True champion

Obi, Dangote Visit Jigawa Gov Over Mother, Son Deaths

The 2023 Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, following the tragic loss of his mother and son.

New Telegraph recalls that Namadi recently endured a heartbreaking

New Year: Ex-PDP Chairman Calls For Selfless Service

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bamanga Tukur has advocated a life of selfless service amongst Nigerians as they enter the new year, 2025.

Dr Tukur in his New Year message, urged Nigerians

Oluremi Tinubu Unveils First Baby Of The Year

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday welcomed Abuja’s first baby of the year 2025 at the Asokoro District Hospital.

According to a press release issued by Kwapchi Bata

New Year: Gov Diri Calls On His Ijaw Brothers To Invest In Homeland

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has made a passionate appeal to Ijaw individuals, businessmen and women in the Diaspora to join hands with the government to develop their ancestral homeland, which is the only homogenous state of the ethnic nationality.

The Bayelsa State governor said his administration

New Year: EFCC Urges Nigerians To Reject Economic, Financial Crimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to be more determined and steadfast in their rejection of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

The anti-graft agency made this call in the EFCC Chairman

2025: Makinde Assures Oyo Residents More Administrative Values

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, on Wednesday, declared that his administration would do more for the people of the state in 2025 and ensure that residents of the state get value for the mandate given to him.

Makinde made this declaration, in a statement issued

New Year: Primate Ayodele Prays For Tinubu, Nigerians

Primate Ayodele, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has extended heartfelt prayers and encouragement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians as the country steps into the year 2025.

Expressing his joy over the beginning of a new year

2025: Oyebanji Describes Airport as ‘Best New Year Gift to Ekiti People’

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared 2025 as the year of accelerated growth in the state’s journey towards shared prosperity.

The new year, according to Oyebanji, will see the state witnessing

2025: Gov Adeleke Promises Renewed Soft Infrastructure

Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised a renewed focus on soft infrastructure in the 2025 fiscal year after a relentless two years of infrastructural upgrade of the state.

Addressing the people of Osun state and residents

2025: Prepare For A Prosperous Year – Ajayi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the recent gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has urged Nigerians and the citizens of the state to believe that a prosperous future is very possible and not be discouraged by the current challenges they are contending with at the moment.

In his New Year message, Ajayi said nothing lasts forever

