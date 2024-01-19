Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 19, 2024.

Sell Crude To Dangote Refinery In Naira, Elders Forum Charges Tinubu

As the Dangote Refinery Commences Production, the National Patriotic Elders Forum has charged President Ahmad Bola Tinubu to in the spirit of amplifying the value of Naira sale Crude Oil to Dangote while in return he will also sell in Naira to Nigerians.

The Elders Forum who Commended President Tinubu for ensuring…Read more

Presidency Mulls Automatic Employment For First Class Graduates

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon, has said there was need for Nigeria to run a system where first-class graduates from tertairy institutions would be given automatic employment in institutions they graduated from, as well as in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

Asefon who made this known at the unveiling of the Nigerian students…Read more

NBC Judgement Will Enhance Free Press, Democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the verdict of Abuja Federal High Court, on Wednesday, which voided the actions of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country, will enhance Nigerians’ constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech.

Atiku, in a press statement issued by his media office on Thursday…Read more

Emefiele Faces Fresh 20-Count Charges In Court

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is set to face another fresh 20-count amended charge including forgery at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the fresh charges are coming barely two months…Read more

Buhari Reactions When Saraki, Dogara Became Nat’l Assembly Leaders – Adesina

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has revealed that Buhari was unhappy with the election of Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as leaders of the National Assembly in 2015.

Adesina, in his new book titled, “Working with Buhari: Reflections Of A Special Adviser…Read more

Wike : I’m In Abuja To Protect Public, Not Personal Interests

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said his mission as a member of President Tinubu’s cabinet, is to protect public interest and not to massage personal ego of selfish politicians.

Wike who said this in Abuja, also frowned at the attitude of an unnamed member…Read more

Kalu Reacts To Ibadan Explosion, Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the explosion that occurred in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State recently.

The deputy speaker in a statement issued on Thursday described…Read more

AFCON 2023: Ambode Urges Super Eagles To Defeat Côte d’Ivoire (Video)

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the match against the host (Côte d’Ivoire) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ambode who was accompanied to the team hotel by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)…Read more

Minister Seeks Investors’ Partnership In Hydrogen Production, Devt

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with genuine investors to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s natural gas resource for national growth and development.

Ekpo stated this in an address at the Americas Energy Summit and Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA…Read more

FG To Spend N1.6trn On Electricity Subsidy For Consumers In 2024

The Federal Government has agreed to pay a total of N1.6 trillion as a subsidy for electricity consumers in 2024.

The Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), Engr. Sanusi Garba, who disclosed this at a media…Read more

Student Loan Scheme To Begin January – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced that the take-off of the student loan scheme will begin in January. 2024.

The Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, said this on Wednesday…Read more

Ibadan Explosion: PDP Calls For Probe

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of Tuesday’s deadly explosion in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, so as to bring the culprits to justice and prevent such a tragic occurrence in the future.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Tinubu Approves N9.8bn For Workers’ Life Assurance

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the payment of renewal fees for the Group Life Assurance for Federal Government workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris…Read more

Ganduje Speaks On Those Behind Election Violence

Politicians, not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are to blame for the violence that obstructs the peaceful conduct of Nigerian elections, according to Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje, a two-term Governor of Kano State made this remark on Wednesday…Read more

Otedola Visits Dangote Refinery, Says ‘History Had Been Made’

Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola on Wednesday said history has been made shortly after he visited the Dangote Refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on January 12, 2023…Read more