Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 19th, 2026.

2027: Tinubu Eyes Dogara, Musa, Kukah For VP Role

Barring the last minute change, there are political signals that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be quietly evaluating four prominent northern Christian figures as potential running mates ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Media reports across print,…

2027: Obasanjo Rallies Support For Obi–Kwankwaso Ticket To Unseat Tinubu

The proposed joint presidential ticket between the 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have reached an advanced stage, as both political heavyweights on Saturday constituted a joint committee to drive the realisation of the proposed alliance under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to a senior party…

Fubara Vows To Protect Rivers Peace Amid Annual Political Crises

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has expressed regret over the recurring political crises in the State, saying the new year has begun on a troubled note.

Speaking as a Special Guest…

ADC Demands Explanation Of Nigeria’s Health Agreement With America

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to clarify the contents of the recently signed health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Nigeria and the United States of America (USA).

The party, in a statement…

Assembly’s Impeachment Moves Against Fubara, Coup On People – Rivers APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a legislative coup d’état against the people of Rivers State.

The party made the assertion…

2027 Polls: Akpabio, Gov Eno Pledge Support For Tinubu

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has stated that the people of Akwa Ibom, across party lines, are united in their resolve to support President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.

According to a statement released…

More

Supreme Leader: Iran Issues Strong Warning Amid Threat From Trump

The President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any attack on the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would amount to a declaration of war.

Pezeshkian, who spoke on Sunday…

HEDA Drags Makinde To EFCC Over N30bn Ibadan Explosion Intervention Funds

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion, misapplication, and criminal breach of trust involving federal intervention funds released to the Oyo State Government following the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan.

In a petition signed by…

Obi, Mark Congratulate Eagles On Bronze Win

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, and party chieftain Mr Peter Obi have congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the achievement as a testament to perseverance.

In separate statements on Sunday…

FG Committed To Completion Of Federal Roads In S’East Region – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has restated that the federal government is committed to the completion of all ongoing federal roads and highway projects in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

Umahi made the assertion…

FG, ADPG Sign MoU On Ports Dev’t, Maritime Logistics

Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADPG) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic collaboration in ports development, maritime logistics, and digital solutions.

The Nigerian delegation was led…

Oborevwori To Flag Off N59.7bn Agbor Flyover Project January 19

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will on Monday, January 19, 2026, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the N59.7 billion Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The flyover project is part of…

Sanwo-Olu Charges Councillors To Make Laws With Purpose

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged councillors across the 377 wards in the state to perform their oversight functions with purpose and represent their constituents with empathy while making laws.

Sanwo-Olu gave this charge…

Sen. Gyang Rallies APC Base In Plateau North

Former Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, has embarked on a strategic engagement with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos South and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas, urging party leaders and members to ensure massive participation in the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

The engagement, which took…

Senegal Clinch AFCON 2025 Title With Dramatic 1–0 Win Over Morocco

Senegal secured their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over hosts Morocco in a dramatic and controversial final on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The deciding moment came…