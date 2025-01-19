Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, January 19, 2025

Fuel Price Hits N1,200 per Litre After Dangote Increase

Fuel price has skyrocketed from below N1,000 per litre to N1,200 per litre following the increase of fuel price by the Dangote Refinery.

Investigations by Sunday Telegraph yesterday showed…Read more

Insecurity Limiting S’East’s Production Capacity –Orji Kalu

The senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said the persistent insecurity in the South East was limiting the production capacity of the region.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television, Senator Kalu…Read more

Leadership Crisis: Damagum, Anyanwu, Bature holding PDP to ransom – NWC member

The leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is taking a toll on the party.

Though the PDP reopened on January 13 after the Yuletide break…Read more

NNPC Ltd Expresses Deep Sympathy For Victims Of Tanker Explosion In Niger

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragic petrol tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko-Maje Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Road in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the petroleum company lamented…Read more

Tanker Explosion: Govs Call For Enforcement Of Safety Measures

Following the tragic tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Niger State, where over 50 lives were lost and several others injured, the Nigeria governors have called for stricter enforcement of safety measures regarding handling of combustible materials.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State…Read more

NGF Chairman Visits Niger, Commiserates With Gov Bago, Victims Of Tanker Explosion

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Saturday visited the scene of the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State, describing the incident as devastating and sad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NGF Chairman expressed…Read more

Tinubu Felicitates Customs CG, Adeniyi At 59

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Adewale Adeniyi, the 14th Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on his 59th birthday slated for Sunday, January 19, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy…Read more

Tax Reforms: LND Picks Hole In Govs’ Endorsement On VAT Sharing Formula

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has picked a hole in the state governors’ endorsement of a revised Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing formula.

The governors after a meeting with the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy…Read more

Lokpobiri Directs NMDPRA To Investigate Niger Tanker Explosion

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to commence an investigation into the tragic explosion of a petrol-ladened tanker at Dikko Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The unfortunate incident, which resulted in the loss of lives…Read more

Obasanjo Hails Adeleke’s Maturity In Handling Issues Around Proposed Airport Project

Former President Olusegun Obasanjọ has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for the maturity with which he handled the shenanigans of the opposition designed to frustrate the planned establishment of Osun State International Airport to be located in Akoda, Ede.

The elder statesman gave the commendation while receiving Governor Adeleke…Read more

Adeleke Lauds Security Operatives Over Arrest Of Boko Haram Suspects

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), on the successful operation, that led to the arrest of 10 suspected members of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Ilesa, Osun State.

Governor Adeleke hailed the alertness of security operatives…Read more

Reps Demand Details Of Nutrition Interventions From Health Ministry

The House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security has directed the Ministry of Health to provide details on all nutrition interventions implemented by the Federal Government and donor agencies to address malnutrition in the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Chike Okafor gave the directive…Read more

PDP, Ighodalo Tender More Evidence To Edo Election Petition Tribunal

The 2024 Edo State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Asue Ighodalo, alongside the party on Saturday tendered more documentary evidence to support their petition at the Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) sitting in Benin City.

Recall that Ighodalo and PDP who are contesting the outcome…Read more

Tanker Explosion: Gov Bago Expresses Sadness, Condoles Victims’ Family

Following the tragic petrol tanker explosion that claimed several lives and injured numerous others in Dikko Junction, Niger State on Saturday, Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago has expressed sadness over the devastating incident.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a petrol tanker…Read more

Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Niger

Many residents feared dead while others sustained various degrees of injury while trying to scoop fuel after a petrol tanker spilt its contents on the tarred road in Niger States.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred…Read more

