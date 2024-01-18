Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 18, 2024.

CBN Hires Forensic Firm To Checkmate Forex Transactions Abuses

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engaged the services of a reputable firm, whose identity is not disclosed to stem the tide of abuses that engulf foreign exchange transactions.

This was, as the apex bank confirmed on Wednesday the clearance

INEC Clears 11 Parties For February 3 Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said eleven political parties will participate in the February 3rd bye-elections to be conducted in nine states in two senatorial, as well as some federal and state constituencies across the country.

INEC in a statement issued by National Commissioner Sam Olumekun

Ibadan Explosion: S’West Govs Will Not Be Deterred By Security Threats – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, said the governments of South West States would not be deterred by the explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, but “jointly intensify security across our states to ensure that our people are safe and secure.”

Abiodun stated this in his condolence message to Oyo State governor

Nigerians Will Not Regret Voting Tinubu – NNPP Chair

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa has said that because President Bola Tinubu has the same political pedigree as the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Nigerians would have not regret voting him to office.

He recalled both Kwankwaso and President Tinubu started politics almost

Kyari Advocates Academia, Industry Collaboration For Energy Sufficiency, Sustainability

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Mr. Mele Kyari, has said a collaboration between the academia and the Oil & Gas Industry, would go a long way in addressing the challenges of energy sufficiency and sustainability.

Kyari made the disclosure while speaking as a Guest Lecturer during the 2024 Faculty Lecture

FG In Talks With World Bank For $1.5bn Loan – Edun

The Nigerian government has disclosed its currently in talks with the World Bank for a $1.5 billion loan to support the budget and also provide liquidity in the forex market.

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Rivers Assembly Screens, Clears Nine Resigned Pro-Wike Commissioners

Nine former commissioners in the administration of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who resigned their appointment in the thick of the disagreement between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been cleared by the state Assembly for reappointment.

Their screening and return to the position they voluntarily vacated

Amotekun, Greatest Legacy Of Akeredolu- PDP Chieftain

A United States of America (USA) based chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Afolami Olabomi has described Amotekun as the greatest legacy left behind by the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Also, the PDP chieftain

Ibadan Explosion: Tinubu Commiserates With Oyo Govt, Victims

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Buhari Reveals Why Atiku Defeated Tinubu In Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday opened up on why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the 2023 presidential election in Katsina State.

Recall that the APC candidate, President Bola Tinubu, was defeated in Katsina by the People's Democratic Party (PDP)

New Minimum Wage: FG Makes Fresh Promise To NLC, TUC

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has reassured the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that it would fulfil all promises made to them and Nigerian workers.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, gave the assurance on Wednesday

NECA Urges FG To Set Up Nat’l Minimum Wage Committee

The Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the Federal Government to set up a Committee on the new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country.

Mr Adewale-Smart Oyerinde, the Director-General of NECA made the call while speaking in an interview

Insecurity: Reps Set To Approve State Police

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on ICT, Hon. Stanley Olajide on Wednesday reaffirmed the 10th Assembly’s resolve to pass the bill on State Policing as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the ravaging insecurity across the country.

Okajide, who disclosed this at a media at the National Assembly also commiserated

Abia Sets Production Date For Modular Refinery

Abia State government has reiterated its commitment to the realization of the modular refinery setting a 2025 date for the commencement of production of petroleum products from the refinery at the Abia Industrial Innovative Park, Owaza in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Petroleum and Solid Minerals Development, Prof Joel Ogbonna dropped

Obi Wants Tinubu, Shettima To Halt Foreign Trips To Tackle Insecurity

Former Anambra State Governor Mr Peter Obi wants President Bola Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shettima and other government officials, to stop all forms of foreign trips until the security challenges facing the country are dealt with.

Obi in his X-handle platform on Wednesday

Femi Adesina Replies Reuben Abati, Says No Witches, Wizards In Aso Villa

Femi Adesina, a former media aide of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has maintained that no sorcerers or wizards were living in the Presidential Villa.

Adesina made the remark in response to Reuben Abati's comment when he claimed during his appearance on Channels

Sanwo-Olu Reacts As Explosion Kills Two, Injures 77 In Ibadan

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Wednesday commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde over the fire explosion in Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that explosive devices stored by illegal miners in Ibadan

Imo: Uzodimma Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks LG Chairs

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzondinma on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council and sacked the Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen.

Governor Uzodinma made the announcement while speaking during a state executive council meeting

S’Court Reserves Judgment In Sokoto Guber Tussle

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal challenging the election of Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Sokoto State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, made the ruling on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Why I Didn’t Sack Emefiele As CBN Gov – Buhari

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he didn’t sack the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele during his administration, amid speculations about his potential presidential candidacy in 2023.

The former President while speaking on the development said Emefiele had never engaged