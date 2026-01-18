Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, January 18th, 2026.

Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Abu Dhabi’s Trip

President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Saturday after he and some of his ministers participated in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW2026).

On the sidelines of the summit,

AFCON 2025: You’re Source Of Pride, FG Tells S’Eagles

The Federal Government has described the Super Eagles’ performance at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 as a source of pride and joy.

The Minister of Information

2027: Tinubu’s Exit Essential For Nigeria’s Survival – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that Nigeria can only be rescued from what it described as an unprecedented governance crisis if President Bola Tinubu is removed from office in 2027.

Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC

Atiku’s Son’s Defection A Political Earthquake – Lagos APC

Following the defection of the son of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Lagos State chapter has described this as a major political setback for Atiku.

Speaking in a press statement in

Uganda Poll: Museveni Wins 7th Term Amid Internet Shutdown

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has secured a seventh term in office following a controversial election held on Thursday, extending his rule of the East African nation to four decades.

According to the Ugandan

Shettima Graces Guinea-Conakry’s Presidential Inauguration

In what obviously was an endorsement and upliftment of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) spirit of unity and togetherness, Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday witnessed the swearing into office and inauguration of President S.E Mamadi Doumbouya as the President of Guinea Conakry.

Doumnouya's inauguration

PDP Condemns Prolonged School Closure, Insecurity In Kwara

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has decried the continued closure of schools across the Kwara South and Kwara North Senatorial Districts since December, describing the decision as counterproductive and dangerous to the future of children in the State.

The party, which said shutting

2027: I’m Ready To Serve Beyond Senate, Yayi Declares

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District and Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), has said that he is ready to serve beyond the Senate if so desired by his people.

Adeola stated this on Friday

CAN Pays Tribute To Late Imam Who Saved 262 Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has paid glowing tribute to the late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi for what it described as an extraordinary act of courage and humanity that saved 262 Christians during a violent attack in 2018.

In a statement signed by CAN

Delisting Of Nigeria By EU, Another Global Validation Of RH Reforms – Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the delisting of Nigeria from the list of “high-risk third-country jurisdictions” for money laundering and terrorism financing by the European Union (EU) is a validation of the renewed hope reforms in the country.

This decisive action, which

Oba Akiolu Hails FG’s New Tax Reforms, Calls For Transparency In Allocation

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, has commended the Federal Government’s new taxation reforms, describing them as a bold and necessary step towards repositioning Nigeria for sustainable development and economic growth.

Speaking after a cultural procession

Osun 2026: Modakeke Stages 5,000-Man Support Walk For Oyebamiji

Modakeke community on Saturday witnessed a large-scale political mobilisation as over 5,000 supporters, well-wishers, and community leaders staged the “Modakeke Akoraye for AMBO Walk”@ in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO).

The supporters were received

We Don’t Attack Opposition Parties – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is working with opposition political parties towards forging a common front in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP National Publicity

JAMB Registrar Warns Parents Against Paying School Fees For Admission Not Certified

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has cautioned parents and guardians against paying school fees for their children for admissions not duly certified by the board.

He warned that such admissions

Umahi’s Son Picks APC Chairmanship Forms For Ohaozara LG Election

Osborn Umahi, son of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the chairmanship of Ohaozara Local Government Area in the forthcoming August 2026 local government elections in Ebonyi State.

Osborn picked up the forms