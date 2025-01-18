Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 18

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, January 18, 2025
Shettima: We’re Fully Committed To Reviving Nigeria’s Economy
Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of the President Tinubu administration to driving economic growth and transforming the nation’s healthcare system.
This came just as the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) announced…Read more
IMF Keeps Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast Unchanged At 3.2%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for Nigeria this year at 3.2 per cent as projected in October last year.
The Fund, which stated this in its latest World Economic Outlook…Read more
Edo PDP Insists Secretariat Taken Over By APC Belongs To Party
The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, insisted that the secretariat along the Benin Airport Road taken over by the APC on Friday remained its official secretariat as it holds the tenancy to the property.
Besides, the party noted that the way am manner the Edo State…Read more
Northern Group Knocks Sanusi Over Comment On Tinubu’s Policies
The Northern Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (NPCD) has faulted the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies.
While describing his statements as careless and misinformed…Read more
Fubara To New CP: Shun Meetings To Declare War On Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has advised the new Commissioner of Police posted to the State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, to shun nocturnal meetings that will make him declare war on Rivers people.
Fubara, who gave this advice when he received CP Adepoju…Read more
Tinubu Commends Govs For Backing Tax Reform Bills
President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdul Razaq for unanimously endorsing the four Tax Reform Bills currently in the National Assembly.
In a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Friday President Tinubu…Read more
Vandalism: Power Outage Hits Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Others – TCN
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has decried that the vandalism of transmission lines has affected power supply to part of Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, and Mabushi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
The company further explained that transmission lines taking power…Read more
Tuggar, U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Speaks On Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation
Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar and the United States (U.S.) Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell on Friday engaged in an intense conversation on strengthening bilateration cooperation between both countries.
The phone call between the minister and Deputy Secretary…Read more
Crack In PDP Deepens As Spokesperson Is Accused Of Speaking Without Authorization
The crisis in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn on Friday as the party accused the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba of speaking without authorisation.
Ologunagba had on Thursday issued a statement saying the party…Read more
Higher Education: Reps Insist On Performance To Increase Budget
The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has said its recommendation for more funds is only based on performance.
The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Fuad Laguda stated…Read more
Obasa, Two Others Absent As Lagos Assembly Appoints New Principal Officers
The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and two other lawmakers were conspicuously absent during Friday’s plenary session.
New Telegraph reports that the other two that were absent…Read more
Obi Mourns Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga
The 2023 Labour Party (LP)Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, mourned the passing of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Adewunmi Onanuga.
The Anambra State former Governor in a post on his verified X…Read more
BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price To N955/Litre
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced an upward review of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, commonly referred to as petrol, in response to escalating global crude oil prices.
The refinery announced the new pricing structure in a statement…Read more
Biden Grants Clemency To 2,500 People
The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Friday commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences.
New Telegraph gathered that this is the largest single-day act of clemency…Read more
Tinubu Mourns Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga
On Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sorrow over the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and representative of the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Onanuga…Read more