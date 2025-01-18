Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 18

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, January 18, 2025

Shettima: We’re Fully Committed To Reviving Nigeria’s Economy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of the President Tinubu administration to driving economic growth and transforming the nation’s healthcare system.

This came just as the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) announced

IMF Keeps Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast Unchanged At 3.2%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for Nigeria this year at 3.2 per cent as projected in October last year.

The Fund, which stated this in its latest World Economic Outlook

Edo PDP Insists Secretariat Taken Over By APC Belongs To Party

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, insisted that the secretariat along the Benin Airport Road taken over by the APC on Friday remained its official secretariat as it holds the tenancy to the property.

Besides, the party noted that the way am manner the Edo State

Northern Group Knocks Sanusi Over Comment On Tinubu’s Policies

The Northern Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (NPCD) has faulted the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies.

While describing his statements as careless and misinformed

Fubara To New CP: Shun Meetings To Declare War On Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has advised the new Commissioner of Police posted to the State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, to shun nocturnal meetings that will make him declare war on Rivers people.

Fubara, who gave this advice when he received CP Adepoju

Tinubu Commends Govs For Backing Tax Reform Bills

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdul Razaq for unanimously endorsing the four Tax Reform Bills currently in the National Assembly.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Friday President Tinubu

Vandalism: Power Outage Hits Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Others – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has decried that the vandalism of transmission lines has affected power supply to part of Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, and Mabushi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The company further explained that transmission lines taking power

Tuggar, U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Speaks On Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar and the United States (U.S.) Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell on Friday engaged in an intense conversation on strengthening bilateration cooperation between both countries.

The phone call between the minister and Deputy Secretary

Crack In PDP Deepens As Spokesperson Is Accused Of Speaking Without Authorization

The crisis in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn on Friday as the party accused the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba of speaking without authorisation.

Ologunagba had on Thursday issued a statement saying the party

Higher Education: Reps Insist On Performance To Increase Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has said its recommendation for more funds is only based on performance.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Fuad Laguda stated

Obasa, Two Others Absent As Lagos Assembly Appoints New Principal Officers

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and two other lawmakers were conspicuously absent during Friday’s plenary session.

New Telegraph reports that the other two that were absent

Obi Mourns Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

The 2023 Labour Party (LP)Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, mourned the passing of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Adewunmi Onanuga.

The Anambra State former Governor in a post on his verified X

BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price To N955/Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced an upward review of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, commonly referred to as petrol, in response to escalating global crude oil prices.

The refinery announced the new pricing structure in a statement

Biden Grants Clemency To 2,500 People

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Friday commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences.

New Telegraph gathered that this is the largest single-day act of clemency

Tinubu Mourns Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

On Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sorrow over the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and representative of the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Onanuga

