Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Peter Obi Calls On Tinubu To Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and former Governor of Anambra State, has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency address the pervasive insecurity bedevilling the country in order to keep his campaign promises to the people.

Given the circumstances Nigeria finds itself in, Obi, who expressed…Read more

I Prepared Myself For Probe – Buhari

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration prepared for probe.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Erstwhile Nigerian President…Read more

Nigeria Facing Reputation Deficit – Information Minister

The Federal Government has called on the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to help in reclaiming the damaged reputation of the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris…Read more

APC: Why We Stop Sales Of Guber Forms For Edo Poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given reasons why it stopped the sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party’s ticket for the Edo State governorship election slated for September.

The party also said that the ticket of the party would not be zoned…Read more

Kambari Assumes Duty, Pledges Commitment To Deliver Minsitry’s Mandate

The newly deployed Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Adam Kambari has assured the Federal Government of his loyalty and commitment to the nation while counting on the support and cooperation of the Management and staff to effectively deliver on the mandate of the Ministry.

Kambari stated this on Tuesday when he assumed duty in Abuja…Read more

Buhari Hails Adesina For Writing A Book About His Administartion

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended his former media aide, Femi Adesina, for writing a book about him and his time as the President of Nigeria between 2015 and 2023.

Speaking in Abuja at the launch of the book titled “Working with Buhari…Read more

Expose Bandits Informants To Security Operatives – Wamakko Charges Sokoto Residents

Residents of Sokoto State have been called upon once again to report suspicious movements on any criminal element for proactive measures by the authorities concerned.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko gave the advised when he condoled…Read more

Keyamo Lauds A’Ibom Govt Over Facilities At Victor Attah Intl. Airport

The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN has said the New Terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, which is almost ready for use, is the best terminal building built by a sub-national in the country.

The terminal which has the capacity…Read more

BREAKING: Wike Summons Security Chiefs, Council Chairs Over Abuja’s Insecurity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has summoned relevant heads of security agencies, Area Council Chairmen and other stakeholders, to an emergency meeting over the lingering kidnapping and other criminal activities in several parts of the territory.

While the outcome of the meeting is being awaited, the agenda…Read more

Atiku Speaks On NNPCL Plan To Privatalised PH Refinery

Former Vice President and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to privatize the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NNPCL described the scope…Read more

INEC Speaks On February C’River Rerun Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the people of Cross River State that the forthcoming February 3, 2024, rerun election in the state will go as planned.

The electoral umpire gave the assurance on Tuesday in a statement…Read more

S‘Court Reserves Judgment In Nasarawa Gov’ship Poll

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the electoral victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court…Read more

Insecurity: Abuja Becoming One Of World’s Scariest Cities – Bukarti

Following the incessant insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a security expert, Bulama Bukarti has said that Abuja is becoming one of the most alarming cities worldwide.

In recent times…Read more

NNPCL Sets To Hand Over PH Refinery To Private Firm

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has invited qualified oil and gas companies to submit Expressions of Interest,(EOIs) for the takeover and maintenance of the Port Harcourt refinery.

This was contained in a public announcement made by the NNPCL on Monday…Read more

S’Court Judgement: We’re Ready To Play Opposition Politics – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Cross River State Chapter has said it is ready to play opposition politics now that the Supreme Court has decided on its appeal against the election of Governor Bassey Otu.

The State Chairman of the party, Venatius Ikem, in a statement issued on Monday…Read more