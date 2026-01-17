Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 17th, 2026.

Court Stops Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Port Harcourt has issued an interim order stopping further steps toward the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

In the ruling delivered on Friday

Atiku’s Son Joins APC, Mobilises Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abubakar was received into

Impeachment: Rivers Lawmakers Received ₦350m Each, Fubara’s Aide Alleges

The Special Adviser to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Darlington Orji, has alleged that the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly received ₦350 million each as constituency project funds, despite raising concerns over appropriation of smaller payments.

Orji, who made this allegation

Terrorism Financing: EU Removes Nigeria From Watchlist

The Federal Government has welcomed the decision by the European Union (EU) to remove Nigeria from its list of high-risk countries for terrorism financing and money laundering.

New Telegraph had earlier

$9m Spent On Foreign Lobbyists Could Fix Nigeria’s Failing Hospitals – Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised Nigeria’s leadership for what he described as persistent misplacement of priorities, warning that wasteful spending, corruption and propaganda are deepening the country’s development crisis.

In a statement shared on Friday

Alleged ₦1.35bn Fraud: S’Court Approves Trial Of Sule Lamido, Others

The Supreme Court on Friday said the trial of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, his two sons and other defendants over alleged ₦1.35 billion fraud should proceed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Apex Court gave this

Atiku Reacts As Son Joins APC

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the decision of his son, Abba Atiku Abubakar, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a personal choice consistent with democratic principles.

In a statement on Friday, Atiku

Impeachment Of Fubara, Deputy Will Proceed – Rivers Assembly

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday maintained that the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, will proceed.

Describing the move as a

$40,000 Appeal: S’Court Upholds Aminu Lamido’s Conviction

On Friday, Nigeria’s Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Sule Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, challenging his conviction for failing to declare $40,000 cash and making a false foreign currency declaration at the airport.

In a unanimous decision

NEC Moves To Boost Non-Oil Revenue, Deepen Engagement With Stakeholders

The National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved to deepen engagement with stakeholders to boost non-oil revenues in line with the economic blueprint of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

This came just as Chairman

Interior, Defence Ministers Assure Of Improved Security

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and his Defence counterpart, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), have assured the general public of improved security and public safety, as the critical ministries close ranks.

The disclosure was made

Edun: FG To Build On Reform Gains For Better Results

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said that Nigeria has entered a phase of economic consolidation after two years of far-reaching reforms that helped stabilise inflation, steady the exchange rate, and rebuild investor confidence.

Edun spoke while delivering

Public Analysts Fault Atiku’s Son Defection To APC

Some public affairs analysts have faulted the defection of Abba Abubakar, son of the former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Comrade Bello Osaretin

Reps Minority Salutes Fallen Heroes, Wants Improved Welfare For Military

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has hailed the efforts of fallen heroes in the country, calling for improved welfare for the military.

This was contained in a statement

Imam Abdullahi’s Life Affirmed Our Shared Humanity – Atiku, Obi

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, have extolled the patriotism and exemplary life of late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who died on Thursday, January 15.

The duo, in separate statements