Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 17

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, January 17, 2025

Depot Price Hike: Marketers Jostle To Join Ardova, Heyden In Dangote Refinery Bulk-Purchase Incentives

Attracted by the bulk-purchase agreement incentives being offered by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, more oil marketers in the country are jostling to be listed as beneficiaries of the agreement.

The petroleum marketers reasoned that the bulk-purchase agreement…Read more

World Bank Maintains Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast At 3.5%

The World Bank has retained its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for Nigeria this year at 3.5 per cent, as projected in June last year.

The Bank, which stated this in its Global Economic Prospects…Read more

Reps Decry Conversion Of Residential Areas To Commercial Centres

The House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning on Thursday expressed concern over the conversion of residential areas to commercial and semi-industrial areas.

The Chairman of the Committee, Awaji-Inombek Abiante…Read more

Rivers Congress: We’ll Obey Court Judgement – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has been served with the court judgement nullifying the conduct of last year’s ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers State and will abide by it.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Tension In Edo As APC Forcefully Ejects PDP From Party Secretariat

Tension is currently building up in Benin City, the Edo State Capital as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), on Thursday forcefully ejected the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the party secretariat.

It would be recalled that the PDP took over the former APC Secretariat…Read more

Transition C’ttee Releases Trump Official Portrait Ahead Of Inauguration

The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Thursday unveiled their administration’s official portraits.

Trump and Vance’s transition team released the portrait…Read more

NASS Will Collaborate With Executive To Deliver Realistic Budget In 2025 – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive, to deliver a budget that is realistic and implementable in 2025.

Akpabio gave this assurance in his speech at the National Assembly…Read more

2027: Group To Sensitise Nigerians On Tinubu’s Performance, Popularity

A group known as “Mission 90 Million Congress” has pledged to sensitize Nigerians about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance and popularity as the 2027 general election approaches.

With 90 million members across Nigeria, the group aims…Read more

‘Tinubu’s Economic Reform Designed To Eradicate Bad Governance’ – Akande

The pioneer National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms as a child of necessity deliberately designed to eradicate bad governance and liberate Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of political brigandage, retrogression and bad leadership that characterized past administrations in the country…Read more

Don’t Collect PTA Levy From Pupils, Gov Bago Warns Teachers

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has warned heads of public primary and secondary schools not to collect Parents, Teachers Association (P.T.A) fees from learners, adding that “Any child who can not afford school uniform be allowed to dressed in mufti”.

Governor Bago while making this disclosure on Thursday during…Read more

Ondo LG: PDP Withdraws From Poll

Ahead of the Ondo State Local Government Council election scheduled for Saturday, January 18, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has announced its withdrawal from the poll.

The development is contained in a statement issued…Read more

Abbas, Deputy Speaker, Mourn Onanuga

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed deep grief over the demise of the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, saying she was a strong pillar who would be sorely missed in the House.

Abbas, who said he led members of the House in support…Read more

N’Assembly Promise To Raise Livestock Budget

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Livestock has resolved to effect an increment in the proposed 2025 budgetary allocation for the Veterinary Institute of Nigeria considering its relevance in providing vaccines to contain the spread of diseases around the country.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock…Read more

N’Assembly Seek Increased Agric Budget To Ensure Food Security

The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Agricultural Production and Services has called for an upward review of the 2025 budgetary allocation to agriculture to ensure food security in the country.

The joint committee made the call following the presentation…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Nigeria Scientists For Making Biden’s Honours List

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu congratulated six distinguished Diaspora Nigerians named by the United States (US) President, Joe Biden among the 400 recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: