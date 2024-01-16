Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu Signs N2.267trn 2024 Budget Of Renewal

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the States 2024 Appropriation Bill as approved by the state legislative arm.

The Governor in his remark during the budget signing ceremony on Monday…Read more

Group Commends Tinubu For Addressing Rot In Humanitarian Ministry

An Abuja-based civil rights organisation, Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for acting decisively to address the fraud and monumental corruption in the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation.

This followed the suspension of the Minister, Dr Betta Edu and Hajia Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator, Social Investment…Read more

Balogun Commends Gbajabiamila For Developmental Interventions In Surulere

The former Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), Hon. Abdurrazaq Mobolaji Balogun, has commended the former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who is currently, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his Developmental Interventions in Surulere, Lagos State and Beyond.

He described Gbajabiamila as a great leader, go-getter parliamentarian and public Servant plenipotentiary whose “fruitful journey…Read more

Tinubu Arrives Imo For Uzodimma’s Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Owerri, the Imo State capital for the second term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

President Tinubu who landed in the state around 1 pm on Monday…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Hail Gallant Armed Forces, Salutes Fallen Heroes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry and patriotism, saying they remain one of the best in the world.

Abbas stated this in his message to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Departs Abuja For Owerri

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Owerri, the Imo State capital, to attend the inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma for a second term in office.

President Tinubu departed the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, around 12:20 pm on Monday for the South East State…Read more

Tinubu, Akpabio, Others Attend Armed Forces Remembrance Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has led the leadership of the National Assembly. Armed Forces and other stakeholders to pay respect to the fallen heroes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, National Cenotaph, Abuja.

The historic celebration which is taking place at the National Arcade, Eagle Square, Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Bisi Akande At 85

President Bola Tinubu has joined others to celebrate the former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, as he marks his 85th birthday on January 16, 2024.

President Tinubu in a press statement he personally signed and released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngealale…Read more

Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Agree To Form Merger Party Ahead Of 2027 Polls – Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi has revealed that three presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), have agreed to form a formidable party that will sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2027.

Utomi who made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with Channels TV said after having a conversation…Read more

Fubara: I Want To Be Remembered For Good Governance

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he wants to be remembered for providing good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Governor Fubara made this remark on Sunday while speaking at the Thanksgiving and Interdenominational Church Service…Read more

Nabeeha’s Killing: No Safe Place In Nigeria – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has expressed grief over the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level student of Biology at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria.

New Telegraph recalls that the gunmen announced the death of Nabeeha on Friday…Read more

NNPCL To Engage Operations & Maintenance Companies To Operate Port Harcourt Refining Company

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has announced that it wants to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

It stated that this is to ensure the reliability and sustainability of the refinery towards meeting Nigeria’s fuel…Read more

Presidency Speaks On Tinubu’s Cabinet Reshuffle

Following the ongoing happenings in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, the Presidency on Sunday refuted the claims-making rounds that the president is planning to reshuffle his ministers.

There has been speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation…Read more

Oyo LG Poll: Collect Your PVCs, Participate In Election, REC Urges Electorat

The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, has urged the citizens to be ready to cast their votes in the coming Local Government Council elections, saying it will assist in changing the narratives associated with the council polls.

Olagunju, while featuring on a Yoruba radio program on Sunday in Ibadan, said voters’ turnout during the last chairmanship… Read more

Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba To Kano

A crowd of supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Sunday welcomed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf back to Kano State, after Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

Governor Yusuf was at the Supreme Court premises in Abuja with many of his aides and party supporters to witness the Apex Court’s judgement…Read more