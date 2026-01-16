Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 16th, 2026.

Rivers Assembly Fails To Reconvene Amid Fubara’s Impeachment Move

On Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly failed to resume plenary a week after adjourning its last sitting, following the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

On Thursday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, presided over the 156th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

AFCON 2025: FG Commends S’Eagles, Says Nigerians Is Proud Of You

Following the Super Eagles’ fierce struggle to reach the final of the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which ended in a loss to the host nation, Morocco, the Federal Government has commended the Nigerian team for their performance, assuring them that Nigerians remain proud of them despite their semi-final exit from the tournament.

Obi Hails Fallen Soldiers On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians and public office holders across the country to renew their commitment to building a nation that truly reflects the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in service.

OPEC Report: Nigeria’s H2 2025 Economic Growth Boosted By Non-Oil Sector

On Wednesday, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has admitted the positive impact of Nigeria’s non-oil sector on its economic growth in the second half of 2025.

Dangote Refinery: We’ve Achieved 50m Liters Daily Offtake Of Fuel

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Plc on Wednesday said it has reached a daily offtake of 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Dele Momodu Officially Join ADC, Says No Plan To Contest

Veteran journalist and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Dele Momodu has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), becoming the latest prominent figure to align with the party months after leaving the opposition party.

No Need For Another Civil War, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that there is no need for another Civil War in Nigeria, noting that the conflict ended 56 years ago.

Fubara Gives Automatic Employment To Children Of Fallen Soldiers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered the immediate employment of children of fallen servicemen in the state as part of efforts to support the Armed Forces, other security agencies, and families of fallen heroes.

Armed Forces Day: ADC Condemns Tinubu’s Absence

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s absence at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day as “deeply troubling.”

JUST-IN: Court Strikes Out Defamation Charges Against Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senator District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been absolved of all criminal charges filed by the Federal Government at the Federa High Court sitting in Abuja.

Oborevwori, Service Commanders, Others Honour Nigeria’s Fallen Heroes

Activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day concluded on Thursday in Delta State with a solemn assembly and the laying of wreaths at the ceremonial tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Cenotaph in Asaba.

Otti Offers Sustenance, Scholarships To Children, Spouses Of Slain Security Officials

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced a welfare package, including sustenance support and scholarships up to tertiary level, for the children of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Rema, Burna Boy, Others’ Success At AFRIMA Shows Nigeria’s Music Gaining Global Respect – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the success of Rema, Burna Boy, and other Nigerian artistes at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) demonstrates that the nation’s music and creative ecosystem continues to grow and earn global respect.

Ododo Orders Demolition Of Criminal Hideout In Okene

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has ordered the demolition of a notorious structure popularly known as Sambel Joint in Idoji, Okene Local Government Area, following credible intelligence reports linking the facility to criminal activities.

