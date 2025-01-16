Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, January 16, 2025

NNPCL Only Company Publishing 100% Account Statement – GCEO

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, on Wednesday, claimed that the oil firm remained the only company in Nigeria that publishes 100% of its account on a yearly basis.…Read more

Fagbemi To Chair Presidential Panel On Prerogative Of Mercy

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) to be chaired by the Attirney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

This was done on Wednesday in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda…Read more

Makinde Approves Appointment Of 902 Officers Into Oyo Civil Service

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the offer of appointment to 902 officers into various cadres in the mainstream of the Civil Service of the state.

The recruitment covers about 60 cadres across Ministries…Read more

Reps Flay N8.7bn Budget For Information Ministry

The House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation on Wednesday frowned at the N8.7 billion budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Fatoba Olusola (APC, Ekiti)…Read more

Wike: I’m Quick In Signing C-of-Os To Enable Residents’ Economic Growth Drive

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said his decision to expedite action in the signing of Certificates of Occupancy ( C-of-O) was for the purpose of helping residents use it for business that will boost economic growth and development in Abuja.

The Minister who disclosed this through his Special Assistant…Read more

PDP Councillorship Candidate Dies Weeks To f LG Election

The councillorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ward 1, Ede North, for Osun State Local Government Election slated for February 22, 2025, Hon. Nurain Olobe, is dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear…Read more

Fubara: Collaboration With Security Agencies Preserving Rivers Peace, Stability

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the state partnership with security agencies has greatly helped in achieving the reassuring peace and stability enjoyed in the State.

Fubara spoke at the venue of events climaxing the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day…Read more

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Kwara Gov Lays Wreath, Hails Sacrifices Of Fallen Heroes

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday laid the wreath at the cenotaph of the unknown soldiers, a nationwide activity that concludes the weeks-long commemoration of the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Governor also freed the white pigeons, another symbolic gesture…Read more

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Obi Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes

Amid the ongoing 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed profound gratitude to Nigeria’s military heroes.

Obi in a statement issued on his verified X handle on Wednesday…Read more

Biden Releases Farewell Letter Ahead Of Final Address

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has released a farewell letter to Americans ahead of his farewell address to the nation at 8 p.m. (GMT).

New Telegraph reports that this is coming five days before he passes…Read more

Nigeria Got 4% Of Its GDP In 2024 Detty December – Fashola

The two-term Governor of Lagos State and immediately past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has revealed that the diaspora remittances from 2024 Detty Decemberwere equivalent to four per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Fashola urged Nigerians to tap into these developmental opportunities…Read more

US Reps Pass Bill Banning Transgenders From Participating In Sports

The House of Representatives of the United States (US) has passed a bill to ban transgender men and women from competing in sports.

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson made this known…Read more

December Inflation Sustains Marginal Increase Of 0.20%

The Consumer Price Index ( CPI)alternatively known as inflation recorded a marginal increase of 0.20% in the month of December, settling at 34.80% relative to the November 2024 inflation rate of 34.60%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed on Wednesday.…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Dissolves State Exco, Retains Two Key Members

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has announced the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council (EXCO), with two cabinet members exempted from the directive due to the essential nature of their roles.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan…Read more

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Tinubu Honours Fallen Heroes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday,paid tribute to Nigeria’s Armed Forces for their selfless service, courage and sacrifice to the nation during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Speaking in a press statement issued in Abuja, President Tinubu…Read more

