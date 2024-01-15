Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 15, 2024.

Oyo LG Poll: Collect Your PVCs, Participate In Election, REC Urges Electorate

The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, has urged the citizens to be ready to cast their votes in the coming Local Government Council elections, saying it will assist in changing the narratives associated with the council polls.

Olagunju, while featuring on a Yoruba radio program on Sunday

Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba To Kano

A crowd of supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Sunday welcomed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf back to Kano State, after Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

Governor Yusuf was at the Supreme Court premises in Abuja

JAMB Kicks Off Sales Of 2024 UTME Forms

There are indications the sale of forms for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will commence on Monday as initially communicated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Recall that the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin

Armed Forces Day: FG Ready To Strengthen Nigeria’s Unity – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has posited that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Governmeñt was committed to ensuring that Nigeria remained an inseparable and indivisible entity.

He stated this on Sunday, in his remarks at the Interdenominational Church Service

S’Court Judgment: Tinubu’s Neutral Stance Restores Nigerians’ Hope In Democracy – LG Chair

Former Plateau State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Hon. Nicholas Kemi Nshe has described the Friday Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the Election of the Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and other state Governors as landmark judgments in the history of Nigeria.

Hon. Nshe, also the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman

APC: No Politics, Arrangements In Kano Guber Election Rulings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed insinuations that the Kano State governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court Tribunal rulings were influenced by the party.

The APC Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Chidi Duru

Shettima, Zulum Receive Remains Of Isa Gusau At Abuja Airport

Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alongside the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Sunday received the remains of the late Isa Gusau at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Gusau, who was the former spokesperson of Shettima

Tinubu’s Corruption Fight Not Persecutory – Metuh

A chieftain and former spokesman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has described the fight against corruption by President Bola Tinubu as patriotic, not persecutory.

Metuh said this in a press release made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja

N585m: Investigate MDAs’ Accounts, Accountants, HEDA Urges Tinubu

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged President Bola Tinubu to extend his bold move to review and investigate Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and their account persons.

It stated that this will underscore the importance of his commitment towards combating corruption

Shettima Departs For World Economic Forum In Switzerland

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph by the spokesperson of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha in Abuja

APC Calls For Implementation Of El-Rufai C’ttee’s Report On True Federalism

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is working towards the implementation of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai committee’s report on true federalism.

Nze Chidi Duru, the party Deputy National Organising Secretary

Betta Edu: APC Chieftain Sends Strong Message To Tinubu

Following the recent happenings in the presidential cabinet, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has asked President Bola Tinubu to check his cabinet.

Oyintiloye who called on President Tinubu in a statement sighted

SERAP To Akpabio, Abbas: Cut ‘Self-Serving N344.85bn NASS Budget’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas to “promptly reduce the National Assembly budget of N344.85 billion, to reflect the current economic realities in the country, and cut the cost of governance.”

The group equally called on the National Assembly to request President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lagos Office: Moghalu Backs CBN Staff On Relocation Plan

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said he sees no reason for any disquiet regarding the recent decision made by the apex bank to relocate certain departments to its Lagos office.

It would be recalled that on Friday, January 12, the CBN

IPMAN Dismisses Plans To Hike Fuel Price In South East

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has dismissed the alleged plan to increase the prices of Petroleum products in the South East by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

This is coming as Governor Frances Nwafuru of Ebonyi State