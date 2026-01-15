Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 15th, 2026.

$9m Lobbying Contract To US Firms Deceptive, Embarrassing, PDP Tells FG

On Wednesday, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reacted to the alleged $9 million public relations and lobbying contract between the Federal Government and a United States-based firm, DCI Group, describing the arrangement as defective, deceptive and embarrassing.

This is as the party said that

PDP Crisis: Court Sets Jan 23 To Hear Turaki Faction’s Plea

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has set January 23rd 2025, for the hearing of a lawsuit for stay of further proceedings initiated by the Kabiru Turaki-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP), against a suit instituted by the faction aligned with Nyesom Wike.

The presiding judge, Justice

Nigeria Now Using World-Quality Fuel – Dangote

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said Nigeria is now using world-quality fuels, produced to Euro 5 standards.

The newly appointed Managing

Defections Won’t Influence 2027 Polls, Electorate Will – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has encouraged Nigerians not to be agitated by the ongoing defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the electorate would determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Abaribe, who represents

Wike Approves Promotion Of Over 2,000 FCTA, FCDA Workers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate promotion of more than 2,000 staff members working under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

New Telegraph reports that

APC’ll Not Allow Opposition Rig 2027 Elections – Oladejo

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will not allow “the opposition to rig the forthcoming elections under any guise, emotional blackmail, or revisionist storytelling.”

Speaking through its Publicity

How I Contributed To Tinubu Victory In 2023 – Lai Mohammed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, has revealed how he helped the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to secure victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Lai Mohammed made this

TUC Issues Ultimatum To FG Over ‘No Work, No Pay’, Stoppage Of JOHESU Salaries

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued a stern and final warning to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate withdrawal of what it described as an “Anti-worker” circular enforcing the “No Work, No Pay” policy and the stoppage of salaries of members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

In a statement signed by the

Nigeria, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Multilateralism, Strategic Partnership

Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism, the rule of law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of Nigeria-EU relations.

The resolve for renewed

Sanwo-Olu Hails Nigeria-UAE Economic Agreement Signed At Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lauded President Bola Tinubu following the signing of a comprehensive economic agreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit.

Sanwo-Olu, who joined the

2027: Oluyole LG‘ll Triple Votes For Tinubu, Olaosebikan Pledges

A former Chairman of the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan has pledged that Oluyole LG will triple its votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensure that all the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates win convincingly in the Local Government in 2027.

According to him, "Politics is local

Ekpoma Protest: Obi Condemns Students Arrest, Demands Immediate Release

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest and remand of 52 students in Ekpoma, Edo State, who protested against rising insecurity and the activities of kidnappers and bandits in their community.

In a statement shared on

Kebbi Govt Reacts To MURIC’s Allegation Of N10bn Hajj Loan Claim

The Kebbi State Government has rejected the allegations by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) over the N10 billion intervention for intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj, describing them as misleading and not reflective of the full facts.

The government stated that

SSANU, NASU Warn FG Against Delay In Renegotiation, Felicitate ASUU

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have jointly called on the Federal Government to expedite action in the ongoing renegotiation with the unions.

The JAC, which made the call

Mbah: Why We’ll Continue To Prioritise Child Welfare, Education

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, says his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare and education of children in the state, as it remains the only way to guarantee a prosperous and decent future for the state.

Governor Mbah has also