Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Defence Ministry Demands N20bn For Deceased Personnel’s Families

The Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Matawalle on Tuesday appealed to the House of Representatives Committee on Defence to approve an additional 20 billion naira to enable the family pay families of deceased military personnel.

Matawalle made the request in his presentation at the 2025 budget

CBN Fines Nine Banks N150m Each For Not Dispensing Cash Via ATM

For failing to dispense cash through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), during the yuletide season, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sanctioned the affected Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

They were fined ₦150 million each, for non-compliance

Senate Summons Bagudu Over Insufficient Budgetary Allocation To Information Ministry

The Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, on Tuesday, said that the meagre N8.9 billion 2025 budget envelope earmarked for the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation was grossly inadequate.

Consequently, the Committee summoned the Minister of Budget

Tax Reform, 2025 Budget Top Priorities For N;Assembly – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, identified the 2025 Appropriation Bill and tax reform bills as key legislative priorities for the National Assembly this year.

Speaking during a welcome address delivered by the Deputy Speaker

Tinubu’s 2025 Budget Can’t Address Nigeria’s Economic Challenges – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 budget is insufficient in addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Speaking in a recent interview, Adebayo pointed out several gaps

Wike Signs 5,481 C-Of-O In One Year

Indication has revealed that the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike signed a total of 5,481 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) in 2024.

The Minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications

Akpabio Calls On Lawmaker To Renew Commitment To Fixing Nigeria

The President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, called on the National Assembly lawmakers to renew their commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

Akpabio who made this appeal during a plenary session

Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominees For N’West, S’East Commissions

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC) and South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a report by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Yobe To Hosts 5th Lake Chad Govs Forum To End Boko Haram Insurgents

Leaders from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon will on Monday, January 27, 2025, gather in Maiduguri, Borno State capital for the Lake Chad Governor’s Forum to discuss strategies to fight Boko Haram insurgents affecting Sub-Saharan Africa for peace and development in the region.

The event which is to be hoisted by Yobe State Government

2027: Benue Pensioners Vow To Purchase Nomination Form For Alia’s Second Term

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), in Benue State has pledged to purchase a nomination form for Governor Hyacinth Alia to contest re-election in 2027.

The state Chairman of the union, Mr Michael Vembe

Benue PDP Nominates Ortom As Member Of BoT

The Benue State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday officially nominated the former governor, Chief Samuel Ortom as a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT).

The decision came in the wake of the expiration of the tenure

Ekiti Govt Sets Up Storage Facilities For Food Sufficiency

The Ekiti State government has set up storage facilities in different parts of the state, with the sole aim of buying farm produce from farmers during harvest season and storing them for release during periods of scarcity.

The State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who led some officials

We’ll Overcome Our Security Challenges, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday assured Nigerians that the country will overcome its security challenges.

President Tinubu gave this assurance at the Regimental Dinner Night

Uzodinma: Subsidy Removal Blessing To State Govts

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, said the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led Government is a blessing to state governments.

Governor Uzodimma made this remark while speaking

Tinubu Attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Opening Ceremony

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday graced the opening ceremony of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and the Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria's

