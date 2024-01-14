Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday , January 14, 2024.

Abba To Tinubu: Your Resistance To Stiff Pressure Shows You’re Leader

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a courageous leader who shunned a series of pressures to interfere in the Governorship Elections judgement in the Supreme Court.

Abba noted with great pleasure, how President Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shattima

Tinubu Establishes Presidential Panel On Social Investment Programmes

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday established a special presidential panel on Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) following a six-week suspension of all programmes administered by the agency.

The latest development was made known in a statement issued

Plateau APC Congratulates Governor Mutfwang On Victory At Supreme Court

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature, has on behalf of the party in the State congratulated the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang over his victory at the Supreme Court

The Party in a congratulatory message signed and issued by the State

King Powerful Takes Music To A New Level

King Powerful is impossible to ignore. Born in Lagos, Nigeria the 33-year-old was raised between Lagos, Nigeria and Barcelona, Spain.

This mix of cultures inspires his global approach to music, art, and life

Rivers Crisis: I’ve Fulfill All Conditions Tinubu Gave – Wike

Following the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he and his camp have fulfilled every condition that was agreed on with President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the Tinubu made Wike and his successor

Why Two-Party System Is Best For Nigeria – IBB

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), the former Military President has said a two-party state is best for Nigeria’s democracy.

Babangida, popularly known as IBB, made the remark on Friday

S’Court Judgment: Kwankwaso Speaks On Reaching Agreement With Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has debunked the allegation that he has reached an agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or anyone concerning the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on the Kano State governorship election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed

Tinubu Stops Era Of Overnight Oil Billionaires – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomole, former Edo State Governor has said President Bola Tinubu’s removal of the petrol subsidy has put an end to a regime of making ‘overnight billionaires” in the oil and gas sector.

Oshiomole, representing Edo North Senatorial District made

Yakubu Reveals Nigerians Place Bet Tinubu Won’t Probe Edu

The Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has claimed that some individuals thought the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, would not be probed for the allegations against her due to her close relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu noted that Tinubu had earlier given all ministers job targets

Plateau Guber: Nentawe, Lalong, Gagdi Congratulates Mutfwang Over S’Court Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe, former Governor of Plateau State and Senator Representing Plateau South, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi have congratulate Governor Caleb Mutfwang over his Victory at the supreme court

They describe the Supreme Court judgment as the final decision

Tinubu Appoints Directors, Governing Council For Gas Infrastructure Fund

President Bola Tinubu on Friday appointed a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

A’Ibom Govt Collaborates With BOI To Commence New Branch Operations

A collaboration agreement has been reached between the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to establish its branch in Uyo, the State capital.

This development will provide a significant impetus to Governor

William Lai Wins Taiwan Presidential Election

Taiwanese voters have massively voted for William Lai as the President of the country in a historic election, cementing a path that is increasingly divergent from China.

The move has angered Beijing, which issued a statement shortly

ICYM: Tinubu Appoints MDGIF Board Members

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the board members of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity

Biden Reveals US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence

The President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Saturday said that the country does not support the independence of Taiwan after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term.

The Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate