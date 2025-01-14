Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 14

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Edun Tasks IsDB To Prioritize Investment In Agriculture, Rail, Energy

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has called on the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to, rethink its approach to development financing in response to current economic realities.

He suggested to the management of the bank, to be transformative…Read more

Clark Seeks Suspension, Reform Of NGF

A former Minister of Information and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has called for the suspension of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and its reformation in order to avert a looming constitutional crisis among the three tiers of governments in the country.

In an open letter addressed to Nigerians on Monday…Read more

Senate Decries MDA’s Poor Remittances To Federation Account In 2024

The Senate, on Monday, expressed serious concern about low remittances of revenues generated in 2024 by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and some government-owned enterprises (GOEs) to the Federation Account.

The Chairman of the Joint Finance Committee of the Senate…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Leadway Assurance CEO, Odukale At 60

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale, the former CEO of Leadway Assurance and ex-Chairman of First Bank, on his 60th birthday.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

2025 Budget: Reps Assure Army Of Adequate Funds

The House of Representatives on Monday expressed its willingness to assist the Nigerian Army by appropriating adequate funds in the 2025 budget to enable them to tackle insecurity challenges affecting the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Aminu Balele (APC, Katsina)…Read more

FG Confident Of Realizing N36.35trn 2025 Revenue Target

The Federal Government on Monday said it is confident of achieving its revenue target of N36.35 trillion revenue target in the 2025 fiscal year.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu…Read more

PDP Crisis: Anyanwu Assumes Office Despite Contempt Order

Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Monday resumed office as National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite his sack last December by the Court of Appeal Division in Enugu.

The court in the judgement delivered on December 20, 2024…Read more

Reps Carpet Tunji-Ojo, Customs, Immigration CG’s For Shunning Probe

The House of Representatives Joint Committees on Customs and Excise and Interior, on Monday, frowned at the failure of the Minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Comptrollers General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and his Immigration counterpart, Kemi Nandap to honour an invitation to an investigative hearing…Read more

Ortom: I’ve No Hands In Suswam’s Arrest, Detention

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday clarified that he has no hands in the arrest and detention of his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Chief Ortom was reacting to reports in some sections…Read more

Meet Lagos State’s First Female Speaker, Mojisola Meranda

The Lagos State House of Assembly has elected Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as its new Speaker, marking a historic milestone as the first female to assume this exalted position in the history of the Lagos State Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that her appointment follows…Read more

Alaafin: Oba Owoade Begins 21-Day Traditional Rites

Oba Abimbola Owoade, the newly installed Alaafin of Oyo, on Monday, commenced the mandatory 21-day traditional rites that mark his formal ascension to the throne of the ancient Oyo Kingdom.

Prior to the commencement of the rites, the Governor…Read more

Lagos Assembly Impeaches Third-Term Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

A three-term Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Speaker has been impeached.

Obasa, a seasoned politician and lawyer representing Agege Constituency I…Read more

Alaafin Stool: Makinde Vows To Prosecute Bribe Collectors

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to prosecute those who collected bribes during the Alaafin selection process to destabilise the traditional institution of the state.

The Governor’s remark followed reports that a sum of ₦15 million…Read more

Biden Pleads With Israeli PM Over Ceasefire In Gaza

The outgoing United States (US) President, Joe Biden on Sunday pleaded with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing talks for a ceasefire in Gaza.

President Biden who spoke with Netanyahu on January 12..Read more

Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To New Alaafin Of Oyo, Owoade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially presented the Staff of Office and Certificate of Appointment to Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

New Telegraph reports that the historic and symbolic event…Read more

