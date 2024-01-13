Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday , January 13, 2024.

Dangote Refinery Commences Production

The Dangote Refinery started production in the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2023/

An official of the 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery…Read more

Details Of Meeting Between Tinubu, APC Govs Emerge

The details of the meeting President Bola Tinubu holds with Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) has emerged,

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which took place on Friday…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of eleven new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity…Read moreRead more

U.S, Nigeria Discuss Military Cooperation On Counter Terrorism

The United States of America and Nigeria, have opened discussions on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations, as part of efforts to counter violent extremism in the West African region.

The discourse was held when the Commander of the US Africa Command…Read moreRead more

S’Court Judgement Victory For Constitutional Democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the election of governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition governors as a victory for constitutional democracy.

Atiku in a statement by his media office on Friday stated that now…Read more

Adeleke Congratulates Eno, Abba, Lawal, Caleb, Mohammed On S’Court Victories

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his counterpart in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, on the affirmation of his election by the nation’s apex court, describing the verdict as an end to distractions.

The Governor also congratulated Governors Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State, Dauda Lawal…Read more

Lagos Speaker, Obasa Congratulates Sanwo-Olu On S’Court victory

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming him as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Obasa, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Tinubu Approves N683bn Intervention Fund For Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the sum of N683,429,268 billion as the 2024 Intervention Funds for public tertiary education institutions in the country.

With this amount, this year’s intervention witnessed a boost as compared to last year where over N320 billion was disbursed…Read more

Edo 2024: APC Chieftain Warns Against Introduction Of Tribal Politics

Ahead of the Governorship election in Edo State this year, the South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Blessing Agbomhere has warned against the introduction of tribal sentiments by aspirants from any of the contending political parties in the election.

In a letter copied to the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje…Read more

S’Court Judgement: Calm, Relief, Jubilation In Kano

Hundreds thronged the streets of the ancient city of Kano in wild celebrations, as the Supreme Court declared Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of the state.

Major Roads and streets across the metropolis were taken over by the celebrating…Read more

S’Court Delivers Final Ruling On Kano Gov’ship Election, Affirms Abba

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, held that the lower court…Read more

Falana Reveals Plan To Launch Revolutionary Party

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has revealed plans to establish a revolutionary political party.

Falana who spoke in the context of the current national challenges…Read moreRead more

S’Court To Rule On Gov’ship Election Petition In Seven States

The Supreme Court will on Friday decide the fate of no fewer than seven states in the ongoing governorship election tussles across the country.

The states expecting a verdict from the apex court today include Plateau, Kano, Zamfara, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Bauchi and Ebonyi States…Read more

JUST-IN: S’Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu As Lagos Governor

The election of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday.

New Telegraph recalls that the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal in November…Read more

Don’t Sign Bill For Restructuring Of NSA, Forum Counsels Tinubu

As the clamour for restructuring of the Office of the National Security Adviser ( NSA) rages on, Non-State Actors Consultative Forum( NOSACOF) has counselled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to bulge to the wish of a few desperate Nigerians pushing the cause for their personal and political interest.

A Bill seeking to establish the office of the NSA is currently in the National Assembly…Read more