Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 13th, 2026.

Obi Questions Tinubu’s Absence Amid Rising Poverty, Insecurity In Nigeria

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has questioned the absence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, questioning the state of leadership amid the country’s worsening economic and security challenges.

Obi on Monday in a press statement shared on his verified X page,…Read More

EFCC Not Pursuing Vendetta Against Malami – Olukayode

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayede, has dismissed claims by the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), that he was being singled out for persecution.

Olukoyede, who spoke over the weekend, described the…Read More

Tinubu Arrives Abu Dhabi To Participate In 2026 ADSW

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), ahead of his participation in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which begins on Monday.

According to his spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President’s plane landed…Read More

Atiku Demands Release Of Salim Musa, Accuses Tinubu Govt Of Repressing Dissent

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to immediately release Abubakar Salim Musa, condemning what he described as a growing pattern of repression against dissenting voices under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku made the call in a post on his verified X handle following…Read More

Two Rivers Lawmakers Urge Colleagues To Drop Fubara’s Impeachment

Two lawmakers from Rivers State have appealed to the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly to stop the ongoing impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Ngozi Odu, his deputy, urging them to “temper justice with mercy.”

The two lawmakers, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo,…Read More

Mass Defection Rocks Makinde-Led Oyo PDP As Ex-Councillors Dump Party

Former Councillors in the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde between 2021 and 2024 have officially announced their defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing alleged marginalisation, unpaid entitlements, and exclusion from party activities.

The decision was made known at the end of the meeting held…Read More

APC: E-Registration Key To Renewed Hope Agenda

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday stated that the electronic registration of its members and new members is key to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party, which stated this at the National Secretariat of the party…Read More

Labour Party Not For Sale, Usman Tells Abure

The interim National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, has advised the former National Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure, to seek legitimate means of livelihood rather than attempting to commercialise the Labour Party’s political structures.

Senator Usman, in a statement issued by the National Secretary,…Read More

Olubadan Snubbed Alaafin’s Greeting At Govt’s Inter-Faith Service

The simmering traditional faceoff between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, came to the fore again on Monday in Ibadan when the Olubadan glaringly snubbed the handshake from the Alaafin.

The event was the Inter-faith service organised by the state government, held at the Open Ground of the Agodi…Read More

FG Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Early Childhood Education

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to strengthening Early Childhood Care and Development Education (ECCDE), describing it as the bedrock of quality basic education and sustainable national development.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, made this known on Monday…Read More

Bauchi Gov Launches 2026 Armed Forces Emblem Appeal

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has launched the 2026 Armed Forces and Remembrance Celebration Emblem Appeal Week, announcing donations totalling over ₦12 million from the state government, the three arms of government and other stakeholders.

The launch, which took place on Monday at the Government House,…Read More

Alia To Religious Leaders: Stop Using Pulpits To Inflame Tensions Against Govt

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has implored religious leaders in the state to desist from using the pulpits to inflame tensions and express personal frustrations against his government or security agencies.

The governor spoke at an Interdenominational Church Service…Read More

Rema Emerges Biggest Winner At 9th AFRIMA

Nigerian music stars delivered a commanding showing at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Lagos, with Rema emerging as the biggest winner of the night and several other Nigerian artistes claiming major honours across categories.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday at the Convention Centre,…Read More

Ex-Ekiti Gov, Segun Oni Rejoins APC

Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, has formally rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), barely five years after leaving the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Oni, who governed Ekiti State between 2007 and 2010 on the platform of the PDP…Read More

Oborevwori Flags Off ₦39.3bn Otovwodo Flyover Project Amidst Jubilation

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the ₦39.3 billion Otovwodo (Ughelli) Flyover project, saying it is a permanent solution to the long-standing traffic congestion at one of the state’s busiest junctions.

Speaking in Ughelli, the governor said the project is a major milestone…Read More