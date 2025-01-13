Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 13

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, January 13, 2025
Zamfara: Troops Dismantle Bello Turji’s Enclave, Kill 25 Bandits, Rescue 7 Victims
Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma successfully dismantled terrorist hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
In a statement by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre…Read more
Edo Guber Election Tribunal: We’ll Upturn APC Victory – PDP
The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday vowed to upturn the results of the September 21, 2024 governorship election which was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo.
This position was contained in the communiqué released…Read more
JUST-IN: Tinubu Hosts Otedola In Abu Dhabi
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, received Femi Otedola, Chairman of FBN Holdings PLC, in a meeting during his official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate (UAE).
The meeting which aims to foster economic collaboration…Read more
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Work To Build Better Nigeria – Abiodun
The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to join hands with governments at all levels to build a country where unity and peace would continue to prevail over division and silence the echoes of conflict.
Governor Abiodun made this call during the Special Church Service…Read more
2026: APC Gov’ship Ticket Must Be Zoned To Osun West – Group Insist
The Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) says its stance on zoning the APC governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District in the 2026 gubernatorial election remains resolute.
The group reiterated his stance in response to an APC governorship…Read more
Obi Retracts Comment On National Grid Collapse
The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has retracted his earlier comment regarding an alleged collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid.
The clarification followed updated information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria…Read more
Tax Reforms Bill: Gov Sule Replies ATT, Insists On His Position On VAT
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has refuted claims made by a group, Arewa Think Tank (ATT) that he supports the tax reform bill presented before the National Assembly.
Responding to a statement issued by a group, Arewa Think Tank…Read more
Obasanjo Holds Memorial Service For Jimmy Carter
Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, held a memorial service for the late United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Jimmy Carter passed away…Read more
Kano Emirate: Emir Bayero Rejects A’Court Judgment, Heads To S’Court
The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has rejected the judgement of an Abuja Appeal Court nullifying a Federal High Court Judgment removing Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, saying he is heading to the Supreme Court.
Speaking to newsmen at the Nassarwa Palace, Bayero…Read more
Los Angeles Fire: California Leaders Incompetent – Trump
Donald Trump, the incoming President of the United States of America has described the California political leaders as incompetent over the handling of the deadly wildfires across Los Angeles.
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that hydrants…Read more
SERAP Drags Tinubu Govt To Court Over Misuse Of Cybercrime Act
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday filed a lawsuit against President Tinubu-led administration and the 36 state governors at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.
In a statement issued on January 12, 2025, SERAP’s Deputy Director…Read more
60th Birthday: Aiyedatiwa Pardons 40 Prisoners
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has extended the hand of mercy to 40 convicts serving various jail terms in the state as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.
The pardon of the convicts, the Attorney General and Commissioner…Read more
Biden Awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal Of Freedom With Distinction
The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.
President Biden gave the nation’s highest civilian honor to Pope Francis…Read more
FG Prohibits Homosexuality, LGBTQ In New Armed Forces Service Rules
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the implementation of new ethical guidelines for its military personnel.
According to the reports sighted by Saturday Telegraph…Read more
Tinubu Arrives UAE To Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).
Saturday Telegraph reports that his attendance follows…Read more