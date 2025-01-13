Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 13

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, January 13, 2025

Zamfara: Troops Dismantle Bello Turji’s Enclave, Kill 25 Bandits, Rescue 7 Victims

Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma successfully dismantled terrorist hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre…Read more

Edo Guber Election Tribunal: We’ll Upturn APC Victory – PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday vowed to upturn the results of the September 21, 2024 governorship election which was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

This position was contained in the communiqué released…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Hosts Otedola In Abu Dhabi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, received Femi Otedola, Chairman of FBN Holdings PLC, in a meeting during his official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The meeting which aims to foster economic collaboration…Read more

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Work To Build Better Nigeria – Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to join hands with governments at all levels to build a country where unity and peace would continue to prevail over division and silence the echoes of conflict.

Governor Abiodun made this call during the Special Church Service…Read more

2026: APC Gov’ship Ticket Must Be Zoned To Osun West – Group Insist

The Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) says its stance on zoning the APC governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District in the 2026 gubernatorial election remains resolute.

The group reiterated his stance in response to an APC governorship…Read more

Obi Retracts Comment On National Grid Collapse

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has retracted his earlier comment regarding an alleged collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid.

The clarification followed updated information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria…Read more

Tax Reforms Bill: Gov Sule Replies ATT, Insists On His Position On VAT

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has refuted claims made by a group, Arewa Think Tank (ATT) that he supports the tax reform bill presented before the National Assembly.

Responding to a statement issued by a group, Arewa Think Tank…Read more

Obasanjo Holds Memorial Service For Jimmy Carter

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, held a memorial service for the late United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Jimmy Carter passed away…Read more

Kano Emirate: Emir Bayero Rejects A’Court Judgment, Heads To S’Court

The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has rejected the judgement of an Abuja Appeal Court nullifying a Federal High Court Judgment removing Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, saying he is heading to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to newsmen at the Nassarwa Palace, Bayero…Read more

Los Angeles Fire: California Leaders Incompetent – Trump

Donald Trump, the incoming President of the United States of America has described the California political leaders as incompetent over the handling of the deadly wildfires across Los Angeles.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that hydrants…Read more

SERAP Drags Tinubu Govt To Court Over Misuse Of Cybercrime Act

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday filed a lawsuit against President Tinubu-led administration and the 36 state governors at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.

In a statement issued on January 12, 2025, SERAP’s Deputy Director…Read more

60th Birthday: Aiyedatiwa Pardons 40 Prisoners

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has extended the hand of mercy to 40 convicts serving various jail terms in the state as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

The pardon of the convicts, the Attorney General and Commissioner…Read more

Biden Awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal Of Freedom With Distinction

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.

President Biden gave the nation’s highest civilian honor to Pope Francis…Read more

FG Prohibits Homosexuality, LGBTQ In New Armed Forces Service Rules

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the implementation of new ethical guidelines for its military personnel.

According to the reports sighted by Saturday Telegraph…Read more

Tinubu Arrives UAE To Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

Saturday Telegraph reports that his attendance follows…Read more

