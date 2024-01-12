Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 12, 2024.

Why We Benchmarked Dollar At N800 In 2024 Budget – Bagudu

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has said that the Federal Government was conscious and strategic never to base the foreign exchange benchmark in the 2024 budget on a spot rate in order to avoid eventualities and uncertainties.

The Minister made this clarification on Thursday in a chat with State House

Fubara Keeps Mum After Meeting Tinubu In Aso Rock

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has kept mum following the closed-door meeting he had with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, marking a notable political engagement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara arrived

Aviation Minister: Nigeria Needs Befitting National Carrier

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo may have rekindled hope for a national airline for Nigeria, saying the country needs a national airline that befits the status of the country as a giant of Africa.

He disclosed that what he inherited as Nigeria Air was not patriotic enough

Projects Inspection: I’ll Never Trust Civil Servants’ Reports – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday disclosed reasons he has continued to be on the field inspecting projects, saying reports coming from civil servants were not reliable and capable of messing one up.

Wike who inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of the Abuja metro train lines

Tinubu To Launch Two Books On Buhari Next Week

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday, January 16, unveil two chronicle books on former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event which will be chaired by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon

Workers Welfare: FG Seeks Partnership With NLC

The Federal Government has reached out to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), seeking its cooperation in its quest to promote the welfare of workers and national productivity.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha during a visit to the President and leadership of the NLC

Alleged Police Brutality Of Lawyer: NBA, Falana Calls For Thorough Investigtion

The Lagos, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Badagry and Epe branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), have embarked on a peaceful protest over what they termed police brutality.

Speaking while the protest lasted, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer

Lagos Embrace Eco-Friendly Mass Transit System

In an attempt to key into the climate actions as bus services delivery is changing the world, the Lagos Bus Services Limited has said it will henceforth play the lead role in championing sustainable and eco-friendly methods of delivering bus services to Lagosians.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LBSL, Mr Idowu Oguntona

Kano Guber Judgment: Don’t Be Swayed By APC’s Blackmail, NNPP Urges S’Court Justices

As the Apex Court in Nigeria prepares to deliver its judgment on Friday, in the appeal filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the election of Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP has urged the Justices of the Court not to be swayed by the actions of the Kano APC Leaders who have been distributing souvenirs in anticipation of victory.

According to a release issued by the party and signed by its Acting National Chairman

DHQ To Terrorists, Commanders: You’re Dead Men Walking

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday described terrorists and their leaders as “dead men walking”, saying “we will stop at nothing until they are dead or surrender”.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba

Current Economic Challenges Beyond 60% Cut On Travels – Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, has said the Federal Government is merely scratching the surface by announcing a 60 per cent reduction on travel allowances of government officials.

Obi on his verified X-handle, argued that what the present economic hardship

Edugate: There Should Be No Sacred Cows – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has called for investigation of reported cases of fraud and corruption involving government officials in the country.

Obi who was reacting to the diversion of funds by the now-suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

INEC Seeks Election Observers For Upcoming By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has extended an invitation to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) with an interest in monitoring the upcoming February re-run and by-election.

According to the anti-graft agency, interested parties are encouraged to submit

Despite $2.2bn Afreximbank’s Inflow, Naira Continues To Depreciate

Despite recent efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bolster the foreign exchange market through interventions, the currency’s downward trend persists, prompting concerns about its potential impact on the broader economy.

The depreciation of Nigeria's currency is despite the federal government receiving a $2.25bn foreign