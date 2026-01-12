Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 12

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 12th, 2026.

Rivers Assembly Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plots To Undermine Impeachment Process

Following the ongoing impeachment process against the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof Ngosi Odu, the State House of Assembly has raised alarm over what it described as clandestine attempts by unnamed individuals to use certain High Courts outside the Port Harcourt Judicial Division to undermine the process.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions

2027: Kwankwaso Will Not Contest Presidential Bid In NNPP – Nat’l Sec

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disclosed that the 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not be permitted to run on the platform of the party.

The National Secretary of the party,

ADC Warns Public Against Fake Online Membership Registration Links

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned that several online links, websites, and social media handles claiming to be its official membership registration platforms are fraudulent.

In a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi,

AFCON 2025: Tinubu Hails S’Eagles Over Quarter-Final Win

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday hailed Super Eagles of Nigeria for their commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, January 10.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria booked...

Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Strike After Shettima’s Intervention

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the planned resumption of its strike action following what it described as firm commitments and measurable progress made by the Federal Government on its longstanding demands.

The decision, which was taken at the association's Emergency National

Fresh Protests Hit Iran Over Crackdown ‘Massacre’

On Sunday, the citizens of Iran took to the streets in a fresh protest against the clerical authorities despite an internet shutdown in the country.

This is as the human rights groups warned that authorities

Obi Warns Ill-Placed Checkpoints Endanger Lives, Cause Delays

Former Labour Party National Leader Mr. Peter Obi has called for a more humane and strategic approach to the placement of security checkpoints on Nigerian roads.

In a statement on X on Sunday, Obi warned

Wike Mocks PDP Defectors, Says You Have Failed

The former governor of Rivers State, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has heavily criticised the recent influx of politicians from rival political parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying none of them could undermine his strong influence in Rivers State.

The Minister spoke during a "Thank You" visit to Phalga Local Government

Fubara: God Is With Me, Peace Will Return To Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence that peace will return to the state, saying God, who is with him, understands the challenges currently confronting Rivers.

Fubara said he has no need to "shout or complain"

Trump Threatens More Airstrikes In Nigeria Over Alleged ‘Christian Killing’

Days after the airstrikes in Sokoto State, a northeastern part of Nigeria, President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has threatened fresh airstrikes if what he termed as “Attacks on Christians” continue.

According to President Trump, there could be more strikes by the U.S.

‘We’ll Retaliate Against Critics With Our Votes In 2027’ – Wike

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned that those who have criticized him and his supporters for backing President Bola Tinubu will face the consequences at the polls in 2027.

Speaking during his "thank you visit" to Obio/Akpor

Atiku Condemns FG’s Suspension Of BEA Scheme

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Federal Government’s suspension of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA), describing it as a source of untold hardship for many Nigerian students abroad, including the death last November of a student in Morocco.

In a statement on X on Sunday, Atiku recalled

Stop Criticising Military, Diri Advises Nigerians

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged Nigerians to refrain from constantly criticising the military and government on social media, emphasising that the armed forces deserve commendation for their selfless service.

Speaking on Sunday during the 2026 Armed Forces

Bauchi Govt, Military Honour Fallen Heroes With Special Services

The Bauchi State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces, on Friday and Sunday held special prayer services to honour fallen security personnel who paid the ultimate price in defence of Nigeria.

The activities, organised as part of the Armed Forces Remembrance

Gov. Aliyu Pledges More Support For Media

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has emphasised the crucial role of responsible journalism in nation-building and urged media practitioners to strictly adhere to professional ethics.

He made the remarks during his address at Vision FM Sokoto's