Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 12

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, January 12, 2025

LG Autonomy, State Police Pivotal Transformation Under Tinubu – Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor), Dr Segun Osifeso, has described the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy and the prospects of Regional Autonomy initiatives, highlighted by the introduction of State Police, as pivotal transformation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota…Read more

Ohaneze: South East Senate Caucus Salutes Senator Mbata

The South East Senate Caucus, on Saturday, congratulated Senator Azuta Mbata on his emergence as the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In a statement in Abuja, the leader of the Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe…Read more

National Grid Did Not Collapse – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse on Saturday, contrary to the widely published misinformation in the media.

The General Manager of Public Affairs, TCN, Ndid Mbah…Read more

Mbah Congratulates New Ohanaeze Leadership, Says Ndigbo Stronger Together

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has congratulated the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on their emergence, stressing that Ndigbo were better together.

Mbah, who expressed happiness over the peaceful process…Read more

Zelensky: Ukraine Captures Two N’Korean Soldiers In Kursk

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Saturday, disclosed that his men captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is the first time Ukraine…Read more

Nigerian Govt Congratulates Lebanon President-Elect, Aoun

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended heartfelt congratulations to Joseph Aoun on his election as the President of Lebanon, ending a two-year leadership vacuum since October 2022.

Aoun, who secured 99 votes in Lebanon’s 128-seat parliament…Read more

Distribute Power To States, LGs, Evenly, Bode George Charges FG

An elder statesman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has suggested the decentralization of power within the Federal Government as a way out of Nigeria’s economic crisis.

In an exclusive interview on Eagle 102.5 FM’s (Ilese-Ijebu)…Read more

Tinubu Commends Aiyedatiwa For His Dedication, Political Consistency At 60

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his unwaivering dedication and political consistency as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Sunday, January 12.

The President who rejoiced with the governor noted that Aiyedatiwa…Read more

There’re Lessons To Learn From Ohanaeze Election – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there are lessons to be learnt from Friday’s election where new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide was elected.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe…Read more

BREAKING: National Grid Collapses First Time In 2025

Nigerians have been thrown into darkness in the new year as the national grid experienced a collapse on Saturday, January 11, marking the first time in 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this incident which marks the 13th occurrence…Read more

Pope Francis Reacts To California Fire Outbreak

Pope Francis has joined thousands of others notable leaders in expressing his sadness over the wide fire that destroyed California town in the United States (US).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that at least 11…Read more

Ekiti Airport Sets For Commercial Operations

Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on Friday commenced the calibration of the landing system at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in readiness for the commencement of commercial flight operations.

This is coming barely a month after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority…Read more

Zelenskyy Lauds US Govt Over Sanction On Russia Energy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday lauded the American government for introducing a new round of sanctions targeting over 400 entities connected to Russia’s energy sector.

Zelenskyy who spoke on his verified X handle described…Read more

N’Assembly Rejects N9bn Mining Sector Budget

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Solid Minerals has rejected the proposed N9 billion capital budget for Nigeria’s mining sector in the 2025 fiscal year

The Committee cited the allocation as grossly inadequate…Read more

Tinubu’s Decentralisation Of College Of Aviation Makes Training More Accessible – Gbeleyi

The Chief Executive Officer of AGIL Travels & Tourism, Mr Ayo Gbeleyi has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to decentralise the Nigerian College of Aviation.

The move aimed to establish six campuses across Nigeria’s geo-political zones…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: