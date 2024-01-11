Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 11, 2024.

FULL LIST: CBN Appoints New Executives For Union, Keystone, Polaris Banks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has appointed new executives to oversee the affairs of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday evening reported that the Apex Bank…Read more

BREAKING: CBN Confirms Dissolution Of Boards, Management Of Union, Polaris, Keystone Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday confirmed that it has sacked the boards and management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank.

In a statement, the apex bank said the action became necessary…Read more

Otedola Donates N1bn To Lagos Security Trust Fund

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has donated the sum of N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

New Telegraph reports that the donation was personally received on Wednesday by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu…Read more

Betta Edu: Shehu Sani Breaks Silence, Says Tunji-Ojo Hasn’t Broken Any Laws

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has not broken any laws.

It would be recalled that following the suspension of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu…Read more

Ortom Asks Benue People To Support Gov Alia

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom has called on the people of the state to unite and provide their support for Governor Hyacinth Alia so that he can succeed.

Ortom made the call on Wednesday in a press statement issued in Makurdi by his media assistant…Read more

ICPC Chair: I’ll Defend ICPC Cases In Court – Chairman

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Musa Aliyu, on Wednesday, announced that he will be appearing in court to represent the commission in anti-corruption proceedings.

Aliyu made this disclosure while speaking at a media conference with reporters in Abuja…Read more

NLC Suspends Delegates’ Conference In Imo

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has indefinitely suspended the planned State Delegates Conference in Imo.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja in a statement addressed to all congress affiliates …Read more

APC Knocks Atiku Over Comment On Betta Edu’s Suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the comment credited to the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar following the ongoing scandal surrounding the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Recall that Atiku, while applauding President Bola Tinubu for suspending Edu, insisted that she should not have been appointed…Read more

Betta Edu: EFCC Chairman Warns Nigerians, Says Nobody Above Investigation

Following the N585 million allegation against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has warned that everyone is subject to investigation under President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Olukoyede gave the warning while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit from Musa Adamu Aliyu…Read more

Turkish Competition Board To Fine Meta $160, 000 Per Day

Turkey’s competition authority said on Wednesday that it has decided to fine Facebook’s parent company, Meta Inc the sum of 4.8 million lira ($160,000) a day for failing to provide sufficient documentation as part of a previous investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Turkish Competition Board said the result of a 2022 online…Read more

President Macron, Atal Forms New Cabinet

French President, Emmanuel Macron and his new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has worked on Wednesday to pull together a cabinet, a day after Macron appointed the 34-year-old media-savvy ally to breathe new life into his second mandate.

Attal has promised to be bold and fast to help the middle class weather the rising cost of living…Read more

Court Remands Ex-Minister, Agunloye In Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court on Wednesday remanded the former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, to Kuje Prison charges of fraud.

Agunloye, who was a minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)…Read more

Supersport Makes Dramatic U-Turn, Set To Broadcast All AFCON Matches

In a surprising turn of events, Africa’s television giant, Supersport, has reversed its earlier decision and is now poised to broadcast all the matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The development comes as a relief to football enthusiasts who were left disappointed…Read more

Saudi Arabia Mineral Wealth Hits $2.5trn

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday estimated the country’s mineral wealth at $2.5 trillion.

“The kingdom’s mineral wealth has increased by 90% to reach an equivalent of 9.375 trillion…Read more

AFCON 2024: Super Eagles Jet Off To Abidjan In Native Attires

The Super Eagles are on their way to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

On Wednesday morning, the players and their officials were clad in traditional African…Read more