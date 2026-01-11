Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 11

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, January 11th, 2026.

Tinubu, Shettima To Spend N11bn In 2026

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima would be spending cumulatively, the sum total of N11 billion ( N11,028,482,825) in 2026 fiscal year.

Rivers Assembly Confirms Impeachment Process Against Gov Fubara Ongoing

The Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed that the impeachment process against Governor Sir Siminalaye Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu is ongoing and has not been halted or discontinued, contrary to claims circulating in some sections of the media.

Kano: Ganduje To Receive Governor Yusuf Into APC

All is set for the formal decamping of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the former National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, returned from foreign trip to perform the rituals.

2027: Nobody Can Push Me, Supporters Out In Rivers – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said that nobody can push him and his supporters out of political calculation in Rivers State.

Surge In Fuel Imports Not Linked To Breakdown In Supply Arrangements – Dangote

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said reports suggesting that the surge in fuel imports in November 2025 was linked to a breakdown in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers are baseless and inaccurate.

Presidential C’ttee Disputes KPMG’s Claims On Nigeria’s New Tax Laws

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee has rejected significant aspects of a recent analysis by KPMG on Nigeria’s new tax laws, stating that the report largely reflects a misunderstanding of policy intent, mischaracterisation of deliberate reform choices, and the presentation of opinions as facts.

2027: Deputy Speaker Urges Igbos To Vote For Tinubu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for unity in the Southern political corridor to ensure the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027.

Oyedele: New Tax Law Will Boost Financial Inclusion; Don’t Rush To Withdraw

With the report that some groups are planning to organise a national protest against the new tax system implementation introduced on January 1, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has assured Nigerians that their bank accounts are safe and intact and that nobody will touch their money amidst anxiety over the introduction of Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Obi Mourns Victims Of Nationwide Fire Incidents

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed sympathy with families and communities affected by the recent surge in fire outbreaks across Nigeria, describing the incidents as a tragic reminder of the country’s weak emergency response systems.

Wamakko Urges Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has reiterated his strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring him of continued backing for the President’s policies and programmes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Democracy Failing Nigerians, Coup Temptation Rising Fayemi, Utomi Warns

Leading statesmen, scholars and activists on Saturday warned that Nigeria’s democracy was haemorrhaging legitimacy, delivering too little for too many, and risks losing public faith if urgent reforms were not undertaken.

Islamic, Christian Leaders Reject Terrorism Allegations Against Bauchi Govt

Islamic scholars and Christian leaders in Bauchi State have jointly dismissed allegations linking the state government to terrorism financing, describing the claims as false, malicious and capable of undermining the peace enjoyed in the state.

Kwara 2027: APC Groups Backs Mustapha As Consensus Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Groups have endorsed Senator Salihu Mustapha as the consensus candidate to lead the party and contest for the governorship seat of Kwara State.

Japa: Aiyedatiwa Approves MRTF Payment For Resident Doctors

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the yearly payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all regular and supernumerary resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH).

Rivers Crisis: Yoruba Forum Condemns Threat Against APC Nat’l Secretary

Yoruba Heritage Forum has condemned the recent statement attributed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, directed at the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru.

