Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, January 11, 2025

Alaafin of OYO: Kingmakers Reject Makinde’s Choice

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday approved and announced the appointment of Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new and 45th Alaafin of Oyo.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Sen Kalu Mobilises Support For Tinubu’s Reforms

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

According to a statement from his Media Office on Friday

PDP Decries Alleged Dictatorship By APC Govt In Edo

The Edo State chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the brewing dictatorship in the state alleging that people who were never elected as councillors on Friday claimed to have impeached the Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Dr Tom Obaseki and described the scenario as a precursor to dictatorship in the state.

Oborevwori Decorates CSO, ADC, Others With New Ranks

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, decorated his Chief Security Officer (CSO) Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omoarebun Iluobe, his Aide-De-Camp, (ADC), Superintendent of Police (SP) Oreoluwa Ogunwumiju, and five others who were newly promoted by the Police authority in Government House, Asaba

Abiodun Approves Conduct Of 2023/2024 Promotion Exercise For Workers

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the conduct of the 2023 and 2024 promotion exercises for eligible civil/public servants in the state.

A total of 26,764 civil/public servants spanning junior, senior

Trump Sentenced With No Penalty In New York Criminal Trial

United States of America (USA) President-elect, Donald Trump, on Friday, was sentenced to an unconditional discharge after being found guilty on charges of falsifying business records stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation.

Trump attended his sentencing virtually, after fighting

FG Receives $52.88m Recovered Asset From Diezani

The Federal Government through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi on Friday announced it has received $52.88 million recovered Galactica assets, linked to a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United States (US).

Fagbemi made this known at the formal signing ceremony

Tinubu To Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit In S’Arabia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, January 11, 2025, depart from Abuja to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025), an international platform dedicated to advancing sustainable development and global collaboration.

The event, hosted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed

Makinde Announces Owoade As New Alaafin Of Oyo

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has officially announced Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Owoade fills the revered traditional stool left vacant for over two years

Tinubu Focused On Devt, Nigerians’ Well-Being, Presidency Replies Bala Mohammed

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was focused on issues of development and how to improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications

Russia-Ukraine War: Trump, Putin Set To Meet

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday is set to meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin and a rendezvous between the pair is being arranged.

New Telegraph reports that the arranged meeting is in connection

Ganduje Drags Kano Into Social Security Threat With N48bn Outstanding Gratuities – Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has accused the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of worsening the social security of the state over his failure to prioritize payment of gratuities and death benefits of the state retirees in his eight-year tenure.

Governor Yusuf worried over the 'perennial neglect'

IGP Orders Clampdown On Attackers Of Borno Police Station

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the deadly attack on the Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion which occurred

Amaewhule-Led Faction Of Rivers Assembly Passes Three Laws, Tackles Fubara

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule has enacted three laws without the assent of Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Amaewhule, who spoke during plenary on Thursday

US Court Rejects Trump Bid To Halt Sentencing

The United States (US) Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the incoming President, Donald Trump’s last-minute bid to halt his sentencing scheduled for Friday, January 10 in the criminal hush-money case.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had urged the top court

