Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Wike, Abe Out To Destroy Rivers APC – Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and former Rivers Southeast Senator, Magnus Abe of jostling to take over the party’s leadership in order to destroy it.

Eze, an ally of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, described the duo as the “chief antagonists and fomenters of the trouble that almost ruined the state chapter of the Progressives party…Read more

Obi Faults FG For Not Paying Enough Attention To Economic Management

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has faulted the recent National Assembly’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s request for the securitisation of outstanding N7.3 trillion ways and means debt balance.

While Ways and Means is a loan facility through which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) provides short-term financing to cover the government’s budget shortfalls…Read more

Atiku’s Aide Calls On Tinubu To Fish Out Betta Edu’s Collaborators

The Special Assistant to Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu has called on President Bola Tinubu to hs a matter of urgency fish out those who “remotely and wickedly benefitted from money that was meant for poor Nigerians,” saying they need to be brought to justice.

Phrank made this call on Tuesday in Abuja while lauding President Tinubu for suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr Betta Edu…Read more

FG Launches First NMSME In Benue, To Establish Fashion Hub In Makurdi

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has flagged off the First Expanded National Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic in Benue State.

The NMSME Clinic which is an initiative in the office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Benue State government under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, is tagged:..Read more

Tinubu Orders Slash In Entourages On Local, Int!’l Travels For Self, VP, Others

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a slash in the number of his entourages and that of his Vice and First Lady for local and international travels.

Those on the entourage of Ministers and other heads of agencies have equally been slashed to reflect the nation’s economic realities and reduce the cost of governance…Read more

Don’t Listen To Sycophants, Reconcile With Wike: Boyloaf Advises Fubara

Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, an ex-agitator from Niger Delta has called on the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to shun all the sycophants and pursue reconciliation with former Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Chief Barrister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Ebikabowei Victor-Ben who is also known as General Boyloaf said that despite the perceived support being shown to Governor Fubura…Read more

We’ve No Place For People Like Okupe – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday said it was not surprised that the former Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, resigned because the party has no place for people like him.

Okupe who stepped down as Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council last December following his conviction by a court for money laundering announced…Read more

Edo North PDP Leaders Meeting Null, Void Without My Input – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said that a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Edo North held at the instance of Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, a former deputy governor, is a slight on his person and office as a sitting Deputy Governor of the state.

He said the meeting was null and void and of no effect…Read more

Bye-Election: APC Aspirants Seek Fresh Primary To Pick Candidate

Aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency of Ondo State have asked for the cancellation of the primary of the party held at the weekend.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ifeoluwa Ehindero emerged as the candidate of APC for the bye-election to replace the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at the National Assembly…Read more

Ojogo Tackles Agric. Ministry Over Failure To Clarify Tinubu’s N100m Palliatives To NASS Members

Hon. Donald Ojogo, representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, has berated the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, for failure to make clarifications on the N100 million allocated to each member of the National Assembly as palliatives by President Bola Tinubu.

Ojogo, who expressed his displeasure over the matter while featuring on National television, said the Ministry of Agriculture defaulted by not telling Nigerians…Read more

Excessive Borrowings: Tinubu, NASS Flagrantly Violating CBN Act – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has said the Federal Government is not following due process in seeking loan approval from the National Assembly.

Obi who was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s presidential election, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act has been flagrantly violated in the process…Read more

Dangote Refinery Receives Sixth Crude Shipment, Sets For Production

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the receipt of the sixth batch of one million barrels of crude from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

According to a statement on Monday, the fresh one million barrels of Agbami crude grade delivered through MT ALMI SUN was the sixth to complete the six million…Read more

NSCDC Decorates 950 Promoted Officers In Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has decorated 950 newly promoted senior officers in the state.

This significant event, according to a statement issued by the spokesman of the state Command, ASC Ayoola Michael Shola…Read more

Delta Guber: S’Court Reserves Judgment On Omo-Agege, Gbaji, Pela’s Appeal Against Oborevwori

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserves judgment on three appeals seeking to overturn the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The appeals were initiated by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Kenneth Gbaji…Read more

Tottenham Signs Timo Werner From RB Leipzig

Tottenham have completed the loan signing of German forward, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Werner, 27, returns to the Premier League after spending two seasons with Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, scoring 10 goals in 56 top-flight appearances…Read more