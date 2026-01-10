Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 10

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 10th, 2026.
2027: Tinubu Earmarks Over N1trn For INEC
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allocated the sum of N1,013,778,401,602 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2026 budget presented to the National Assembly.
The allocation, one of the largest…
Faroukgate: Dangote Files Fresh Petition Against Ex-NMDPRA Boss
Days after withdrawing a corruption petition from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has filed a fresh petition against the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The petition, submitted through…
Court Stops Resident Doctors’ Planned January 12 Strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), sitting in Abuja on Friday, restrained the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and its members from embarking on a strike from January 12.
The court, in a ruling that was…
FCT, Ekiti, Osun Polls, Testing Grounds For 2027 General Elections – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will use the Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States to test its readiness for the 2027 general elections.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash…
Rivers APC Rejects Impeachment Process Against Fubara
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State on Thursday rejected the impeachment process initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.
Describing the move as…
INEC Reaffirms Commitment To Credible 2027 Polls — Amupitan
Ahead of the 2027 general election, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has reiterated the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, transparent, and credible election.
Speaking on Friday at INEC's…
KPMG Seeks Review Of New Tax Law
KPMG, the international professional services firm, has warned that Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws contain significant flaws that could undermine their effectiveness if left unaddressed.
The firm, in a newsletter…
LP To INEC: Accord Usman, Nwokocha Recognition
The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, in line with its press release on January 7, acknowledge the sack of Julius Abure by the Supreme Court, as the National Chairman of the party, and accord Senators Esther Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.
The party, in a communique…
2027: Datti Baba Debunks Presidential Ambition
Contrary to the news reports making the rounds, the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has debunked reports claiming that he declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidency.
Speaking on Channels Television…
Impeachment: PANDEF Urges Wike, Fubara Sheathe Swords
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged all parties involved in the resurgent political imbroglio to sheathe their swords and embrace peace, dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity.
The forum expressed grave…
Kano Lawmakers Endorse Gov Yusuf’s Move To APC
The Kano State House of Assembly members have unanimously endorsed the State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf planned decision to decamp to APC, believing that remaining in NNPP, which is already facing huge legal backlash, is highly dangerous.
The assembly members recalled…
Tambuwal Calls For Selfless, Inclusive Leadership In Nigeria
Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has advocated for selfless and inclusive leadership in Nigeria to overcome the country’s political and social challenges.
Representing Sokoto South in…
Obi Mourns Late Nkanu, Offers Condolences To Chimamanda, Family
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Nkanu, describing the loss as heartbreaking and devastating.
In a condolence message shared…
Fubara Impeachment: Peace Forum Cries To Tinubu Amid Rivers Crisis
The Rivers Peace Agenda Forum (RPAF) has sent an urgent “Save Our Soul” appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that Rivers State is under sustained political siege orchestrated by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and his loyalists.
The forum described Thursday's…
Soludo Presents 30 Hilux Trucks To Anambra Police
The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Thursday, presented 30 Hilux trucks to the State Police Command as part of efforts to strengthen security operations in the area.
New Telegraph recalls that…