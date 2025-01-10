Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 10

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, January 10, 2025

Ex- US President, Jimmy Carter Honoured At State Funeral

The former President of the United States of America (USA), Jimmy Carter, on Thursday, January 9, honoured at a state funeral held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The incumbent President, Joe Biden and President elect…Read more

Senate Grills Ministers, MDAs On 2025 Appropriation Bill

The Senate, on Thursday, comprehensively subjected Ministers and Heads of Agencies to intense scrutiny, over the 2025 money bill currently before the National Assembly for consideration and passage…Read more

Pope Francis Calls For Global Dialogue To Prevent World War

Amid the increasing call for third world war, Pope Francis has called for a global dialogue with the view to prevent world war from happening.

Speaking on Thursday at a New Year’s reception for foreign ambassadors…Read more

Tinubu Hosts Chinese’s Diplomat, Wang Yi, Decorates ADC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received Chinese’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi at the State House in Abuja.

The high-level meeting reflects Nigeria’s growing diplomatic…Read more

Export Proceeds Repatriation: CBN Bars Banks From Requesting Extension For Exporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, said that, henceforth, it would no longer approve Authorised Dealers’ requests for extension of repatriation of export proceeds on behalf of their customers.

The apex bank announced a circular to authorised dealers…Read more

Peter Obi Decries Rising Kidnappings, Killings In Nigeria

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obihas decried the increasing cases of kidnapping and killings across Nigeria.

Obi who spoke via his verified X handle on Thursday lamented…Read more

Insecurity: FG Rejects Foreign Mercenaries, Seeks To Work With China, Others

The Federal Government has rejected the option of employing foreign mercenaries in fighting insecurity in the West African subregion, opting instead to work with China and other foreign countries in domesticating the production of kinetic and non-kinetic military equipment in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs…Read more

Zulum Inaugurates Three Boards, Orders Health Sector Overhaul

For effective healthcare delivery, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated three (3) boards in the health sector and gives directives for a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s healthcare service delivery.

The newly inaugurated boards include the Borno State Hospital Management Board…Read more

Orji Kalu Reveals What He Told Alex Otti, Tinubu

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia-North, Senator Orji Kalu has revealed what he discussed with Abia State Governor Alex Otti and President Bola Tinubu during his respective engagements with both Leaders.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Orji Kalu on Tuesday…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Signs N3.366trn 2025 Budget

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N3.366 trillion into law.

This development was announced in a press statement…Read more

OPCI President Drum Up Support For Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills

The National President of the Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr Maruff Olarewaju, has called on Nigerians to support the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the tax reform bills before the National Assembly, saying, “The current system is outdated, and it’s time for a change”.

OPCI President, who made the call on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State…Read more

Oyo Kingmakers Write Makinde Against Restarting Alaafin Selection Process

Five Oyo State Kingmakers have described the alleged move by Governor Seyi Makinde to kickstart a new process for the selection of the vacant stool of the Alaafin as illegal and a disregard for the judiciary.

The Kingmakers who expressed their displeasure with this move…Read more

Defection: We’re Convinced Oborevwori Is Joining APC – PDP Group

The Concerned Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has said it is convinced that the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is on his way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This claim comes after Oborevwori’s Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Chinese Minister, Wang Yi, Foreign Affairs Minister Meet In Abuja

Amid the ongoing visit of the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi to Africa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar is currently in a meeting with him and members of his entourage at the Ministry in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the meeting aims…Read more

Borno Attack: Take War To Terrorists, Bandits’ Camp, Tinubu Orders Army

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the military to be proactive by taking the war to the camps of the terrorists and bandits, especially in the northwest where they continue to threaten the lives and homes of innocent villagers.

The President gave this order while expressing sympathy…Read more

