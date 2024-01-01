Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 1, 2024.

Clark To Tinubu: Restructure Nigeria To Avert More Killings, Injustice

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark has advised President Bola Tinubu to be a true democrat and prioritize the consideration of the 2014 National Conference Committee and the El-Rufai Report on the restructuring of Nigeria.

Clark who described the recent massacre of defenceless citizens in Plateau State…Read more

Intrigue As Edison Ehie Resigns As Rivers Assembly Speaker, Member

The political crisis rocking Rivers State yesterday took a new twist with Ehie Ogerenye Edison, the recognised Speaker of the state House of Assembly tendering his resignation, while also quitting as a member of the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that Edison’s notice of resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023…Read more

Atiku Speaks On How To Stem Incessant Attacks In Plateau, Others

Following the Christmas Eve killings in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the incessant killings of people across the country as he calls for tougher action in terms of prompt and proactive measures.

Atiku who spoke in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja…Read more

New Year: Let’s Renew Our Hope In Nigeria – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians for making it to the New Year and advised them to renew their hope that Nigeria could be better.

In a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh…Read more

2024: Lead Nigeria With Courage, CAC President Charges Tinubu

Worried by the worsening situation Nigeria is experiencing on all fronts, the President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Henry Ojo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria with courage to desired destination, resolve to lift the country from the backstage position it is into glory.

Pastor Ojo gave the advice in his charge to Nigerians on Sunday at the CAC…Read more

Be Ready To Pay Up In 2024, NLC Tells Govts, Private Employees Owing Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has advised governments across all levels and private sector employees who were owing workers to brace up, as it was committed to ensuring every kobo owed was paid.

Labour in a new year message signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero…Read more

‘Don’t Intimidate Us, We’re All Tinubu’s Children’, Adebutu Tells APC

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State to stop intimidating members of his party, saying they are all children of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebutu made the remark on Saturday during the end-of-the-year party…Read more

PDP To Nigerians: Join Us To Defend Our Democracy

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the new year to re-invent themselves for the defence of democracy in the country.

The party in a New Year message issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

State Capture, Weak Institutions Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy – Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the state of affairs in the country in 2023 and called for the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Obi who was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election…Read more

IPOB Calls For Urgent Medical Care For Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised alarm over the precarious health situation of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The pro-Biafran group in a press release made available to Sunday Telegraph…Read more

Man Commends Tinubu, Kalu For Returning Peace To S/East

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lauded the ‘Peace in South-East Project’ (PISE-P) launched in Abia State on Friday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The newly launched PISE-P, which aims to return peace, unity, reconciliation…Read more

Nigerians Faced Existential Challenges In 2023 – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerians experienced existential changes in 2023, which he blamed on some policies of the government.

Among these changes, according to him, were “the rising cost of food items…Read more

Owo To Aiyedatiwa: Pick Indigene To Compensate For Akeredolu’s Death

Owo socio-cultural group has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the position of Deputy Governor following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The mainstream Owo socio-cultural group, Imade Development Association…Read more

OPCI Nat’l President To Tinubu, Nigerians Are Groaning

The National President of Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Chief Maruff Olarewaju, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assiduously work towards putting an end to the untold hardship, pain and suffering Nigerians are currently passing through due to the unprecedented high inflation ravaging the country by putting in place proactive measures to arrest the ugly situation.

OPCI National President made the call in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital…Read more

Akeredolu’s Ex-Aide, Odebowale Opens Up On Why He Can’t Work With Aiyedatiwa

Doyin Odebowale, a former Senior Special Assistant to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy has revealed why he is unable to collaborate with the just sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Odebowale who spoke on Saturday said he resigned from his position…Read more